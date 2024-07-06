Broadway Jukebox: Best Songs About Friendship

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This weekend marks the final performance of the Tony-winning revival of Merrily We Roll Along. What do you say, old friend? Need a playlist to mark the occasion and celebrate good times with your Broadway bestie? BroadwayWorld is here to help with 50 showtunes about friendship.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Merrily We Roll Along, Shucked, Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, Mame, Anything Goes, Aladdin, Sister Act, Beautiful, 13, Mean Girls, Be More Chill, Man of La Mancha, Tarzan, Shrek and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song about friendship stands out to you.

