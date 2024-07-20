Is This the Year of ROMEO AND JULIET?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



2024 is clearly the season of Shakespeare, as productions of one of his greatest tragedies, Romeo and Juliet, are abundant. Can't keep track of all of the Capulet and Montague? Let us help! But first, some history...

Like many of Shakespeare's plays, Romeo and Juliet is one of the most revived shows in Broadway history. It was last seen on Broadway in 2013, when it was helmed by David Leveaux and starred Condola Rashad and Olando Bloom. Before that, it had not been seen on Broadway for over 25 years; a 1986 revival was led by Regina Taylor and Rene Moreno.

A noteable production played the Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park in 2007, directed by Michael Grief and led by Oscar Isaac and Lauren Ambrose.

Today, Romeo and Juliet is being led in London by Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers in Jamie Lloyd’s "pulsating new vision of the classic play." It is now running at the Duke of York's Theatre through August 3. Check out what the critics had to say about the production.

Additional cast includes Freema Agyeman (Nurse), Michael Balogun (Friar), Tomiwa Edun (Capulet), Mia Jerome (Montague), Daniel Quinn-Toye (Paris), Ray Sesay (Tybalt), Nima Taleghani (Benvolio), Joshua-Alexander Williams (Mercutio), Callum Heinrich and Kody Mortimer (Camera Operators). Understudies Nathaniel Christian, Shardé Neikaiya and Phillip Olagoke complete the cast.

The play is also coming back to Broadway later this season. Sam Gold will direct Romeo + Juliet, led by Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler, and featuring music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh. Gold said, “With the presidential election coming up in November, I felt like making a show this fall that celebrates youth and hope, and unleashes the anger young people feel about the world they are inheriting."

How exactcly the new music and movement will be integrated into this version is still unknown, but this production's official description reads: "The youth are fucked. Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way."

Performances are set to begin on Thursday, September 26, 2024 and it will officially open on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre for a limited, 16-week engagement.

Just last week it was announced that American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University will open its new season with Romeo and Juliet, helmed by Tony winner Diane Paulus, and Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. The cast will be led by Rudy Pankow as Romeo, Emilia Suárez as Juliet, and Terrence Mann as Friar Laurence in a "fresh, visceral, and heart-pounding interpretation" of Shakespeare’s timeless love story.

Performances of Romeo and Juliet will begin on Saturday, August 31, 2024, with an official opening night on Thursday, September 5, 2024. The production will run through Sunday, October 6, 2024.

If you can't get to London and can't wait for the other upcoming productions, you can stream the 1996 film (starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes), the 2013 film (starring Hailee Steinfeld and Douglas Booth) or the 1968 film (starring Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey) or read the play today!