Broadway Jukebox: All Instrumentals

Looking to hum along to some of Broadway's most beautiful melodies, but all instrumental style? You're in luck! BroadwayWorld has curated a playlist of instrumental songs as featured in your favorite Broadway shows.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Carousel, The Sound of Music, Company, West Side Story, An American in Paris, Ragtime, On the Town, Hadestown, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Lion King, and more.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway instrumental stands out to you.

