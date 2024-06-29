Broadway Jukebox: All Instrumentals

It's all easy listening with this all instrumental playlist!

By: Jun. 29, 2024
Looking to hum along to some of Broadway's most beautiful melodies, but all instrumental style? You're in luck! BroadwayWorld has curated a playlist of instrumental songs as featured in your favorite Broadway shows.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Carousel, The Sound of Music, Company, West Side Story, An American in Paris, Ragtime, On the Town, Hadestown, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Lion King, and more.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway instrumental stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s1950s1960s1970s1980s1990s2000s2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite OverturesOpening numbers'I Want' songsAct 1 finalesAct 2 openers11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101, Broadway 201, Broadway 301, Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway.

