Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Chita Rivera

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported earlier this week, the theatre community lost an icon with the death of Broadway's original triple-threat, Chita Rivera. While Broadway pauses to mourn her passing, fill your day with a little bit of Chita and hum along to the glorious music that she left us with.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman, West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The Visit, Sweet Charity, The Rink, and more.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Chita Rivera song you love the most!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, jam to the musicals of 2023 and kickstart the new year!