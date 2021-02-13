Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox
Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Jukebox

Broadway Jukebox: The 100 Greatest Broadway Love Songs

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a playlist curated by Broadway's stars from musicals like Carousel, Aida, The Bridges of Madison County, Moulin Rouge! and many more!

Feb. 13, 2021  

What is your favorite Broadway love song? It's a question BroadwayWorld has been asking your favorite Broadway stars every Valentine's Day, and this year, our list has grown to over 1200 responses.

Which songs did they pick? Feel the love with Broadway's soundtrack to Valentine's Day, featuring the top 100 showtunes from the list!

Enjoy songs from musicals like The Bridges of Madison County, Hadestown, Wicked, Carousel, The Sound of Music, The Color Purple, Aida, West Side Story, The Phantom of the Opera, South Pacific, Parade, Follies, Cinderella, Funny Girl, Rent, Falsettos, and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway love song you love the most!

Want more showtunes? Check out our favorite Broadway overtures, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales! Plus, bundle up for a Broadway snow day, celebrate Black History Month, and get ready for Spring!


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Krysta Rodriguez
Krysta Rodriguez
DeLaney Westfall
DeLaney Westfall
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams

Related Articles
Broadway Jukebox: 60 Showtunes to Celebrate Black History Month! Photo

Broadway Jukebox: 60 Showtunes to Celebrate Black History Month!

Broadway Jukebox: Bundle Up with 25 Songs for a Broadway Snow Day! Photo

Broadway Jukebox: Bundle Up with 25 Songs for a Broadway Snow Day!

Broadway Jukebox: Get Moving with a 50 Songs for a Post-Holidays Workout! Photo

Broadway Jukebox: Get Moving with a 50 Songs for a Post-Holidays Workout!

Broadway Jukebox: 60 Songs for a Very, Merry, Broadway Holiday Photo

Broadway Jukebox: 60 Songs for a Very, Merry, Broadway Holiday


More Hot Stories For You