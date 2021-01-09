Broadway Jukebox: Get Moving with a 50 Songs for a Post-Holidays Workout!
Need motivation for your post-holidays workout? We got the beats!
The holidays are over and most of us are looking to make up for the extra calories ingested and excess pounds gained. BroadwayWorld wants to help you get moving this January! Stretch your muscles and get your heart pumping with our specially curated collection of showtunes to energize your very Broadway workout.
Enjoy songs from musicals like Legally Blonde, Footloose, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots, Hamilton, Aida, Bring It On, Head over Heels, Heathers, Hairspray, In the Heights and so many more!
Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune makes you want to move!
Need more help staying in shape? Click here for a series of simple stretches from Mark Fisher Fitness Steward of Strength, Harold Gibbons!
Want more showtunes? Check out our favorite Broadway overtures, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales!
