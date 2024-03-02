Broadway Jukebox: Broadway Gets Jazzy

Earlier this week, news broke that the story of jazz legend and American icon Louis Armstrong is coming to Broadway later this year in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical.

The new musical, which has already captivated audiences in New Orleans and Chicago, will star Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart in the title role. Louis Armstrong’s innovative musicianship and incredible charisma as trumpeter and vocalist would lead him from the early days of jazz in his native New Orleans to five decades of international stardom. A Wonderful World tells the story of Armstrong’s blazing musical career from the perspective of his four wives, who each had a unique impact on his life.

Today, we're celebrating the news with a playlist of just a few of our favorite Broadway showtunes turned jazz standards. Enjoy songs from iconic artists like: Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Harry Connick Jr., Sammy Davis Jr., Nina Simone, and many more.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway turned Jazz song stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101, Broadway 201, Broadway 301, Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway.