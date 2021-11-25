Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox: 40 Songs to Amp Up Your Appetite This Thanksgiving!

Crank up the volume and sing along to these showtunes about food!

Nov. 25, 2021  

Thanksgiving is here, and it's difficult not to daydream about savory dishes and sweet desserts. While you await your Turkey Day feast, chow down with some of our favorite Broadway songs about food! Hope you're hungry...

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Oliver!, Waitress, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, On the Town, Shrek, Something Rotten!, The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Shop of Horrors, She Loves Me, Beauty and the Beast, Sweeney Todd, Flower Drum Song, In the Heights, and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune about food stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Plus, check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 2 openers, Act 1 finales, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales! Fall into fall and get a jumpstart on the holidays with our Ultimate Holiday playlist!


