Broadway Jukebox: Broadway's Greatest Female Anthems

Broadway gets a new leading lady to love tomorrow when Lempicka officially arrives at the Longacre Theatre. Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

Tamara de Lempicka won't be the only famous woman to be celebrated on Broadway this spring. Next week, Suffs, a musical about the trailblazing women who fought for the passing of the 19th ammendment, marches to the stage at the Music Box Theatre.

Feeling the girl power? Celebrate with this playlist of songs from musicals like: The Color Purple, Legally Blonde, Hamilton, Rent, Ragtime, Dreamgirls, Waitress, 9 to 5, Shrek, Little Women, Anastasia, Frozen, Hairspray, Once Upon a Matress, Aida, My Fair Lady, Seussical and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which female anthem stands out to you.

