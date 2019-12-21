Click Here for More Articles on Year End 2019
Broadway Jukebox: The Ultimate Broadway Holiday Playlist!
As you prepare to deck the halls, trim the tree, and slice the roast beast, get into the holiday spirit this Christmas with a little bit of help from the Great White Way.
Below, check out our mega-playlist of collected Christmas songs from Broadway shows like White Christmas, Elf, Rent, She Loves Me and more, as well as classics sung by some of Broadway's biggest stars, such as Billy Porter, Julie Andrews, Kristin Chenoweth, Barbra Streisand, and many others!
