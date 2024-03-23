Broadway Jukebox: 100 of Broadway's Angriest Songs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Are you breaking down? If it's a "Hell, no!" kinda day and you're ready to watch the world burn, why not multi-task and get your scream-belt on? BroadwayWorld is here to help with 100 of musical theatre's angriest songs. Let out your pent-up engery with the power of Broadway.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Jagged Little Pill, The Color Purple, Caroline, Or Change, Jesus Christ Superstar, Next to Normal, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Ragtime, Six, Into the Woods, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which angry Broadway song stands out to you.

