Broadway Grosses for Week Ending March 13, 2022

Mar. 15, 2022  

As BroadwayWorld reported, the Broadway League has decided to release a report on Broadway's attendance, grosses, capacity and performances (but not per-show data, which is expected to return next season). BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

For the week ending March 13, 2022, a total of 20 shows played 153 performances at 84.94% capacity. Total attendance was 168,999 and total gross was $22,375,926.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 4,428 performances at 81% capacity, earning $541,893,534 with 4,359,153 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.

