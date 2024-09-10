Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/8/24 - CABARET, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Top the List

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 9/8/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week:

THE ROOMMATE is in previews at the Booth and opens on 9/12. MCNEAL began previews at the Beaumont and opens on 9/30. HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD had seven performances with 1,622 seats and one performance with 1,278 seats this week, for a total capacity of 12,632. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,579 was used. WICKED had four performances with 1,807 seats and four performances with 1,926 seats this week, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,867 was used. NYC Broadway Week began on 9/3 and continues through 9/15. Labor Day weekend fell within the week prior. OH, MARY! broke the box office record at the Lyceum Theatre last week for the fifth time, breaking their own record for the 4th week in a row.

The show’s gross for the week ending Sept 8 was $1,105,634.50.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: WICKED (2.1%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (1.2%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (0.8%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (0.5%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (-17.6%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (-12.2%), & JULIET (-12.2%), JOB (-10%), ONCE UPON A MATTRESS (-7.8%), SIX (-6.2%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-5.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-4.6%), THE NOTEBOOK (-4.6%), SUFFS (-4.3%), HADESTOWN (-4.1%), THE LION KING (-3.5%), CHICAGO (-2.8%), ALADDIN (-2.8%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-1.8%), THE OUTSIDERS (-1.3%), STEREOPHONIC (-1.1%), THE ROOMMATE (-1%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-0.6%), HAMILTON (-0.1%),

This week, 26 shows played on Broadway, with 220,582 tickets sold and a total gross of $25,461,584. The average ticket price was $115.43.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -1.38%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -9.49% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $115.43 is down $-10.34 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

WICKED: $1,755,476

THE LION KING: $1,690,440

HAMILTON: $1,645,632

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $1,509,068

HELL'S KITCHEN: $1,393,044





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

JOB ($294,746), THE ROOMMATE ($463,880), THE NOTEBOOK ($590,591), CHICAGO ($687,586), HADESTOWN ($708,983)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE ROOMMATE: $148,008

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $48,177

OH, MARY!: $9,792

JOB: $8,819

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: $-4,113





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED ($-426,404), THE LION KING ($-275,823), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-275,086), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL ($-265,510), CHICAGO ($-257,501)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $184.28

HAMILTON: $160.94

THE OUTSIDERS: $157.69

OH, MARY!: $154.42

THE LION KING: $133.24





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL ($77.99), ALADDIN ($83.83), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($84.95), JOB ($85.04), THE ROOMMATE ($85.67)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE OUTSIDERS: 101.2%

THE ROOMMATE: 100.2%

OH, MARY!: 100%

WICKED: 99%

STEREOPHONIC: 98.9%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (68.3%), JOB (74.6%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (77.4%), THE NOTEBOOK (83.1%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (84.1%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

THE ROOMMATE: 2291

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: 62

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: 57





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (-1955), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (-1447), & JULIET (-1005), THE GREAT GATSBY (-639), ONCE UPON A MATTRESS (-607)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..