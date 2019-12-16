Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/15/19
Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...
Up for the week by attendance was: SLAVE PLAY (11.8%), WAITRESS (6.4%), BEETLEJUICE (6.2%), FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (2.9%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (2.2%), MEAN GIRLS (2.1%), THE LION KING (1.4%), TOOTSIE (1.4%), JAGGED LITTLE PILL (1.3%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (1.1%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (1%), WICKED (0.8%), COME FROM AWAY (0.5%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.5%), AMERICAN UTOPIA (0.3%), HADESTOWN (0.1%),
Down for the week by attendance was: THE INHERITANCE (-4.2%), CHICAGO (-3.6%), THE SOUND INSIDE (-3.3%), ALADDIN (-3%), FROZEN (-3%), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (-1.4%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-1.4%), HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER (-0.6%), DERREN BROWN: SECRET (-0.5%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-0.4%), HAMILTON (-0.3%), OKLAHOMA! (-0.2%), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (-0.1%),
Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...
Sponsored By: The Book of Mormon - The New York Times calls The Book of Mormon "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today, Grease was the word at Coral Sky Amphitheatre as John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, slipped back into their iconic costumes from the film to... (read more)
Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
First Look: Rob McClure in the Broadway-Bound MRS. DOUBTFIRE in Seattle
BroadwayWorld has a first look at MRS. DOUBTFIRE which celebrates its opening night tonight at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre! Get a first look at the c... (read more)
ONCE Tour Will Close Next Week Due to 'Route Changes and Scheduling'
It has been announced that the national tour of Once will close early, after its current stop in Lauderhill, Florida, due to 'route changes and schedu... (read more)
Photo Flash: See Jordan Fisher in a First Look at TO ALL THE BOYS: P.S. I STILL LOVE YOU
Netflix has released the first look at their highly-anticipated sequel, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, which Jordan Fisher stars in alongside... (read more)
Join BroadwayWorld's Team as a College Student Blogger!
BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to join our team and share your experience with our readers by becoming a college student blogger for the site!... (read more)