Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/19/25 - WICKED Continues to Lead; HAMILTON & More Follow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 1/19/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: OUR TOWN closed on 1/19. ENGLISH is in previews at the Haimes and opens on 1/23. EUREKA DAY cancelled one performance (Tues. 1/14).

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend fell within this week.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...



Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL (10.2%), CULT OF LOVE (6.4%), SUNSET BLVD. (6.3%), MJ THE MUSICAL (3.9%), OUR TOWN (3.4%), ENGLISH (3.1%), CHICAGO (2.8%), THE GREAT GATSBY (2.3%), & JULIET (2.2%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.3%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-10%), SIX (-5.9%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (-5.5%), HAMILTON (-5.4%), GYPSY (-4.1%), THE LION KING (-4.1%), HADESTOWN (-2.7%), LEFT ON TENTH (-2.2%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-1.5%), DEATH BECOMES HER (-1.1%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-0.4%), EUREKA DAY (-0.3%), ALADDIN (-0.2%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-0.2%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...



This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 250,806 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,372,166. The average ticket price was $133.06.

This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -1.38%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 3.72% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $133.06 is up $6.54 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

WICKED: $2,602,661

HAMILTON: $1,900,809

GYPSY: $1,891,769

THE GREAT GATSBY: $1,856,068

THE LION KING: $1,748,286

THE GREAT GATSBY bid happy trails to Jeremy Jordan this week. See footage from the star's final bows in the production HERE!



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

ENGLISH ($251,032), EUREKA DAY ($344,178), LEFT ON TENTH ($412,539), CULT OF LOVE ($427,969), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL ($559,354)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

SUNSET BLVD.: $745,926

THE GREAT GATSBY: $312,214

DEATH BECOMES HER: $297,550

WICKED: $177,005

GYPSY: $142,842





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HADESTOWN ($-149,335), ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE ($-140,491), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB ($-46,671), ROMEO + JULIET ($-34,454), LEFT ON TENTH ($-21,627)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE: $197.47.

HAMILTON: $190.14

THE OUTSIDERS: $184.88

OH, MARY!: $175.12

WICKED: $168.92



You can read more about ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE's ticket prices in BroadwayWorld's Industry Insight HERE.



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

ENGLISH ($48.56), EUREKA DAY ($87.51), ALADDIN ($91.37), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL ($92.87), LEFT ON TENTH ($96.14)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

ROMEO + JULIET: 102.9%

THE OUTSIDERS: 102.5%

OH, MARY!: 100%

WICKED: 100%

ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE: 100%



Betty Gilpin joins the cast of OH, MARY! this week, taking over for star Cole Escola. See photos of Gilpin in the role HERE!



Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

LEFT ON TENTH (50.4%), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL (75.5%), CHICAGO (76.4%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (80.6%), MJ THE MUSICAL (85.4%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

DEATH BECOMES HER: 2723

SUNSET BLVD.: 1721

A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL: 816

ENGLISH: 803

MJ THE MUSICAL: 433





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-1288), EUREKA DAY (-578), HAMILTON (-578), THE LION KING (-558), GYPSY (-520)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..