News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Jeremy Jordan's Final Bows and Speech at THE GREAT GATSBY

It's off to FLOYD COLLINS for the GATSBY Star

By: Jan. 20, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.





Jeremy Jordan played his final performance as Jay Gatsby in the new Broadway musical The Great Gatsby, on Sunday, January 19, 2025, and we've got video of his final curtain calls, bows and an emotional curtain speech. 

Jordan will next star on Broadway in FLOYD COLLINS, which will begin previews Thursday, March 27 and open on Monday, April 21 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).

THE GREAT GATSBY is getting two new leads, Ryan McCartan and Sarah Hyland. Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”, Little Shop of Horrors) will return to Broadway as Daisy Buchanan in the musical, starting on Monday, February 10. Hyland will star opposite Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby, who begins performances on January 21. The musical’s other original star, Eva Noblezada will play her final performance as Daisy on January 30.

 


Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a The Great Gatsby Logo Tee The Great Gatsby Logo Tee
Buy a The Great Gatsby Old Sport Hat The Great Gatsby Old Sport Hat
Buy a The Great Gatsby Logo Magnet The Great Gatsby Logo Magnet
Buy a The Great Gatsby Party Tumbler The Great Gatsby Party Tumbler
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos