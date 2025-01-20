Video: Jeremy Jordan's Final Bows and Speech at THE GREAT GATSBY









Jeremy Jordan played his final performance as Jay Gatsby in the new Broadway musical The Great Gatsby, on Sunday, January 19, 2025, and we've got video of his final curtain calls, bows and an emotional curtain speech.

Jordan will next star on Broadway in FLOYD COLLINS, which will begin previews Thursday, March 27 and open on Monday, April 21 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).

THE GREAT GATSBY is getting two new leads, Ryan McCartan and Sarah Hyland. Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”, Little Shop of Horrors) will return to Broadway as Daisy Buchanan in the musical, starting on Monday, February 10. Hyland will star opposite Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby, who begins performances on January 21. The musical’s other original star, Eva Noblezada will play her final performance as Daisy on January 30.