Photos: Betty Gilpin & More Join OH, MARY! on Broadway Tonight

Gilpin joins the cast alongside Phillip James Brannon and Chris Renfro.

By: Jan. 21, 2025
Three-time Emmy Award nominee Betty Gilpin will take to the Lyceum Theatre stage for the first time tonight, alongside Phillip James Brannon and Chris Renfro, in the record-breaking hit comedy Oh, Mary!. Get a first look at photos here! 

Gilpin (Mary Todd Lincoln), Brannon (Mary’s Husband), and Renfro (Mary’s Teacher) join original cast members Bianca Leigh (Mary’s Chaperone) and Tony Macht (Mary’s Husband’s Assistant) for performances beginning Tuesday, January 21, 2025. Hannah Solow, Martin Landry, and Julian Manjerico complete the cast at the Lyceum Theatre.

Written by Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre after a twice-extended sold-out run Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. At the Lyceum, the play has become the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week, and has since broken its own box office record eleven times. 

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin 

Betty Gilpin and Bianca Leigh

Betty Gilpin and Chris Renfro

Betty Gilpin and Phillip James Brannon

Tony Macht and Phillip James Brannon




