Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/5/25 - HAMILTON and WICKED top the Grosses

Click Here for More on BROADWAY GROSSES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 10/5/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

PUNCH opened at the Friedman on 9/29. The production received mixed reviews. See what the critics said HERE!

RAGTIME is in previews at the Beaumont and opens on 10/16. HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD had five performances with 1,622 seats and three performances with 1,372 seats this week, for a total capacity of 12,226. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,528. Yom Kippur fell within this week.





Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...



Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: CHICAGO (10.5%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (9.5%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (8.4%), THE GREAT GATSBY (7.1%), MJ (3.5%), ALADDIN (2.3%), THE LION KING (2.1%), HADESTOWN (1.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.7%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: HELL'S KITCHEN (-11.7%), PUNCH (-5.1%), & JULIET (-3.2%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (-3.2%), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (-2.2%), MAMMA MIA! (-1.7%), DEATH BECOMES HER (-1.6%), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-1.3%), ART (-1.2%), OH, MARY! (-1.1%), THE OUTSIDERS (-1%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-0.9%), JUST IN TIME (-0.6%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...



This week, 26 shows played on Broadway, with 223,756 tickets sold and a total gross of $27,684,438. The average ticket price was $123.73.

This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -4.21%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -10.07% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $123.73 is down $-8.06 compared to last week.

Of note this week: PUNCH opened at the Friedman on 9/29. RAGTIME is in previews at the Beaumont and opens on 10/16. HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD had five performances with 1,622 seats and three performances with 1,372 seats this week, for a total capacity of 12,226. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,528. Yom Kippur fell within this week.









Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON: $3,743,602

WICKED: $2,054,921

THE LION KING: $1,936,448

WAITING FOR GODOT: $1,865,970

MAMMA MIA!: $1,613,463





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

PUNCH ($230,176), SIX: THE MUSICAL ($564,130), CHICAGO ($598,968), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL ($633,456), & JULIET ($666,309)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

RAGTIME: $527,146

THE LION KING: $349,727

WAITING FOR GODOT: $247,170

ALADDIN: $162,071

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $138,123





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HELL'S KITCHEN ($-425,237), OH, MARY! ($-378,500), ART ($-155,322), PUNCH ($-43,940), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB ($-34,054)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON: $348.18

WAITING FOR GODOT: $239.47

JUST IN TIME: $235.81

ART: $187.88

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: $153.70





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

PUNCH ($55.40), ALADDIN ($85.78), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW ($87.28), HELL'S KITCHEN ($88.59), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($90.01)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

JUST IN TIME: 102.8%

HAMILTON: 101.5%

RAGTIME: 100%

WAITING FOR GODOT: 100%

WICKED: 100%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

CHICAGO (66.4%), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (68.5%), HELL'S KITCHEN (71.7%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (72.1%), THE GREAT GATSBY (76.7%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

RAGTIME: 4212

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 1023

CHICAGO: 905

THE GREAT GATSBY: 840

SIX: THE MUSICAL: 782





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

HELL'S KITCHEN (-1365), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (-267), & JULIET (-261), PUNCH (-258), MAMMA MIA! (-209)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..