Broadway Catch Up: May 26 - Erin Davie, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Anika Noni Rose, Mandy Patinkin, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including cast members from Hamilton, Erin Davie, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Anika Noni Rose, Mandy Patinkin, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Erin Davie performs 'I Miss You Most on Sundays'!

CBS Sunday Morning recently launched a new digital series entitled CBS Sunday Morning - Sunday Matinee! This weekend, as part of the series, Erin Davie performed "I Miss You Most on Sundays."

#New - #SundayMorning @DianaOnBroadway began previews on March 2. The musical went dark ten days later due to the COVID-19 pandemic



Erin Davie, who plays Camilla Parker in the production, is here to perform the song "I MissYou Most on Sundays" exclusively on #SundayMatinee pic.twitter.com/fMsBLOOK12 - CBS Sunday Morning ? (@CBSSunday) May 24, 2020

Andrew Lloyd Webber reflects on Phantom's beginnings!

Andrew Lloyd Webber is kicking off a new series on his social media accounts, where he reflects on how some of his shows began. This weekend, he looked back on the birth of The Phantom of the Opera, by visiting where the show was first tried out.

Anika Noni Rose sings 'I Want a Friend'!

Anika Noni Rose closed out the Game Changers Virtual Gala with "I Want a Friend." The lyrics were written by then 10-year old Doris for her play in The 52nd Street Project's Playmaking production from last December.

Hamilton cast members congratulate the class of 2020!

Cast members from the Broadway and touring companies of Hamilton joined forces, virtually, to congratulate the class of 2020. The video features appearances from Rory O'Malley, Thayne Jasperson, Christopher Rice, Krystal Joy Brown, and many more!

Mandy Patinkin and wife Kathryn Grody take a Pop Culture Quiz!

Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody were recently tested by their son on pop culture. See what Patinkin and Grody think dabbing, memes, TikTok, catfishing, and more are!

Watch parts 2-5 here!

Alec Baldwin chats about working with Roundabout!

As part of Roundabout's Off-Script series, Alec Baldwin is reflecting on working with the company on past productions.

West End Matilda kids perform 'When I Grow Up'!

The Royal Shakespeare Company's production of Matilda The Musical has released a video of some of the current young performers along with Miss Honey (Gina Beck) singing 'When I Grow Up' from their homes during theatreland shutdown.

