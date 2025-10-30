Teal Wicks, Hayden Tee and More to Join & JULIET on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To celebrate the musical comedy’s third anniversary on Broadway, the hit musical & Juliet has announced that current cast member (and TikTok Vocal Coach) Cheryl Porter will host a special Sing-Along Performance on Thursday, November 13 at 7 PM. At this Sing-Along performance, fans of the show are not just invited to sing along, but encouraged to join the cast from their seats, belting out their favorite Max Martin hits, which includes “Since U Been Gone,” “...Baby One More Time,” “Teenage Dream” and so many more. November 2025 will mark the production’s fifth Sing-Along performance, now one of Broadway’s most highly anticipated traditions.

Additionally, as they enter their fourth year on Broadway, the production has announced the following casting updates:

Original Australian & Juliet company member Hayden Tee will return to Broadway this fall, reprising his role as ‘Lance,’ for the second time from November 4 - November 30, 2025. Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart, who currently plays the role, will return to the company December 2, extending his run through March 8, 2026.

Teal Wicks, who originated the role of ‘Anne Hathaway’ in the North American Tour of & Juliet, will join the Broadway company in the same role beginning November 24, 2025 through February 22, 2026. Alison Luff, who takes a temporary leave from the show to star in the new musical Wonder, will return to the production in February.

As previously announced, Grammy Award winner and Tony Award & Emmy Award nominee Kandi Burruss will join the company opposite Iglehart as ‘Angelique’ on December 11, for performances through March 8, 2026.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.