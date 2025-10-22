Video: Watch a 30-Second Quick Change in & JULIET on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



& Juliet is giving an inside look at an impressive 30-second quick change in the beginning of their show! In a new video on social media, Gianna Harris – who currently plays Juliet – runs backstage after belting out "Baby One More Time," quickly changing costumes before heading back out in front of the audience for "Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely."

Harris nails the rapid quick change with the help of dressers Dyanna Hallick, Emma Blake Handler, and Jonathan Emmerick. Ryan Coots is also present to help with her hair.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Gianna Harris as ‘Juliet,’ James Monroe Iglehart as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ Cheryl Porter as ‘Angélique,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François’. Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Halima Dodo, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Ishamel Gonzalez, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast.

& Juliet has played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. The first North American tour of the musical kicked off its route last fall and will continue its run of more than 30 US cities this year, and a German production opened in Hamburg in October 2024. This December, an additional production will open at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, returning to the musical’s first North American home. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

Rush tickets for & Juliet will be available to purchase each performance day at 10 am in-person at the box office of the Sondheim Theatre for $49 per ticket. For day-of digital rush tickets, TodayTix users can sign up for an alert to be notified when tickets are available to purchase. Digital Rush tickets will be available each performance day at 9 am on TodayTix for $49 per ticket. All rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and select blackouts may apply. Standing room tickets will be $45 per ticket, and available for purchase in-person at the box office of the Sondheim Theatre the day of sold-out performances only, pending availability.