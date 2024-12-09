Broadway Buying Guide: December 9, 2024- Give the Gift of Broadway This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld.

This Week's Top Broadway Shows

1) Hamilton Buy Tickets from: $124 - History has its eyes on Hamilton. It's been almost one decade since this non-stop phenomenon arrived on Broadway, and there is no sign of it slowing down anytime soon. Hamilton is a groundbreaking musical that has made history in redefining the American musical theater landscape by telling the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States. Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, this musical integrates hip-hop, R&B, and traditional show tunes to narrate Hamilton's rise to the nation's first Treasury Secretary. Based on Ron Chernow's biography, the musical explores themes of ambition, legacy, and the complexities of the American Revolution through a diverse cast that reflects the multicultural society of today and illustrates the political and personal struggles that shaped the early years of the United States. Hamilton follows the life of Alexander Hamilton, a young, scrappy and hungry immigrant from the Caribbean who rises to become a key figure in the founding of the United States. Starting as a penniless orphan, Hamilton makes his mark as a fiery writer and joins the American Revolution, working closely with George Washington. After the war, he helps shape the new government as the first Secretary of the Treasury, where his vision of a strong, centralized economy clashes with political rivals like Thomas Jefferson. The story also delves into Hamilton’s personal life, including his marriage to Eliza Schuyler, a high-profile affair, and a turbulent friendship-turned-rivalry with Aaron Burr, which culminates in a fatal duel. Since its Broadway debut in 2015, Hamilton has received widespread acclaim and numerous awards, ...

2) Chicago Buy Tickets from: $75 -​Looking for some Broadway razzle dazzle? Since its Broadway revival in 1996, Chicago has captivated audiences with its razor-sharp satire, unforgettable score, and timeless story of fame, scandal, and corruption. What's it all about? Set in the Prohibition-era jazz age, Chicago follows the trials of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, two women accused of murder, as they vie for the spotlight and a chance to escape conviction with the help of smooth-talking lawyer Billy Flynn. The show is a biting commentary on media sensationalism and the public’s fascination with celebrity, making it as relevant today as when it first premiered. The original production of Chicago debuted on Broadway in 1975, with a score by John Kander and Fred Ebb​ and choreography by the legendary Bob Fosse. While it received critical acclaim, the show truly found its enduring success with the 1996 revival, directed by Walter Bobbie and featuring Ann Reinking’s Fosse-inspired choreography. The revival swept the 1997 Tony Awards, winning six, including Best Revival of a Musical, and has become a staple of Broadway ever since. A minimalist yet striking production design sets Chicago apart. Eschewing elaborate sets, the show relies on sleek black costumes, a prominently featured jazz band on stage, and Fosse’s signature choreography. The stripped-down aesthetic highlights the performers and the music, creating an intimate and electrifying atmosphere that feels fresh even decades later. The score is a major highlight, with iconic numbers like “All That Jazz,” “Cell Block Tango,” and “Razzle Dazzle” capturing the glitz, grit, and irony of the ...

3) Wicked Buy Tickets from: $124 - Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda.​ Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, has captivated audiences on Broadway for over 20 years, offering a fresh perspective on the classic Wizard of Oz tale.​Based on the book by Gregory Maguire, the musical centers on the unlikely friendship between Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman born with green skin, and Glinda, a popular and ambitious girl who embraces the spotlight. As they navigate school, politics, and social expectations, their paths diverge, eventually leading Elphaba to become the infamous Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda to assume the role of the Good Witch. Through this journey, Wicked delves into questions of friendship, self-identity, and the true nature of good and evil, all while shedding light on familiar characters from Oz in surprising ways.​A​fter opening on Broadway in 2003, Wicked earned three Tony Awards, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album. The original Broadway cast featured powerhouse performances from Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda, who both received critical acclaim for their portrayals​, and whose careers shot to superstardom as a result. Together, they brought Stephen Schwartz’s memorable score to life with songs like​ "Defying Gravity," "Popular," “For Good,” “No Good Deed,” and “I’m Not That Girl,” which have since become standards in musical theater. As Wicked continues its successful Broadway run, a highly anticipated film adaptation is set to bring the beloved musical ...

4) Swept Away Buy Tickets from: $39 - When a violent storm sinks their whaling ship off the coast of New Bedford, Mass., the four survivors face a reckoning: how far will they go to stay alive? And can they live with the consequences? With music and lyrics from The Avett Brothers (“America’s Biggest Roots Band,” Rolling Stone), whose 2004 “Mignonette” was inspired by an 1884 shipwreck and the struggle of four men to survive, SWEPT AWAY is an electrifying, soul-stirring new musical exploring how facing tragedy can open the door to forgiveness… if only we’ll let it.

5) Hadestown Buy Tickets from: $62 - After almost five years on Broadway, the train to hell is still going. Ever wonder how the world could be? Find out in Anaïs Mitchell’s hit musical, Hadestown. Directed by the innovative Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown is a love story for today, and always. What’s the show about? In Hadestown, a song can change your fate. Hadestown intertwines two mythic Greek tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and of King Hades and his wife Persephone. Set in a dark, industrialized underworld that feels part jazz club, part dystopian factory, the musical blends folk and jazz with poetic lyrics to explore themes of love, sacrifice, and the struggle between hope and despair. Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go. Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale. After many years of development and productions off-Broadway and beyond, Hadestown officially opened on Broadway on April 17, 2019. The show was the critical darling of the 2019 season, earning 14 Tony nominations (the most of the year) and winning in 8 categories, including Best Musical and Best Score. More about the score… the music of Hadestown can be heard on the 40-track cast recording, which won Best Musical Theater Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy ...

6) The Lion King Buy Tickets - The circle of life continues on! In one of the most thrilling visual experiences to ever hit Broadway, giraffes strut, birds swoop, gazelles leap - the entire Serengeti comes to life. This adaptation of Disney's iconic film transports you to a dazzling world that explodes with colors, stunning effects and enchanting music. Step into the Pride Lands and be swept away! Based on Disney’s iconic film, The Lion King tells the story of Simba, a young lion prince navigating the trials of life, loss, and leadership on his journey to become king. Featuring unforgettable songs by Elton John and Tim Rice, including “Circle of Life,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” and “Hakuna Matata,” the musical also adds stunning new compositions by South African composer Lebo M. to enhance its African-inspired rhythms and spirit. Directed by​ Julie Taymor, The Lion King revolutionized Broadway with its breathtaking fusion of puppetry, mask work, and stagecraft. Taymor became the first woman to win the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical, one of six Tonys the production won, including Best Musical. The creative team also features Michael Curry’s intricate puppets, Richard Hudson’s vivid scenic design, and Donald Holder’s evocative lighting—each element contributing to an unforgettable spectacle. Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), there are currently seven productions of The Lion King around the world: Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, and on tour across North America. The Lion King has played over 100 ...

7) Six Buy Tickets from: $74 - Have you met the ex-wives? Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor queens to pop princesses, in this exciting new musical experience, the six wives of Henry VIII ​(Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard, and Catherine Parr) take the mic to reclaim their identities and finally move out of the shadow of their infamous spouse. Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a 21st century musical celebration about girl power and bring to life (with an all-female cast and band) one of the most popular and viral scores of the decade in an exciting and thrilling stage show unlike anything else you've ever experienced on Broadway.​ Since its sensational Broadway debut in October 2021, Six has been reigning supreme as one of the most empowering musicals in ​years. What’s the show about? Each of Henry VIII’s wives steps into the spotlight to reclaim her story in this high-energy musical that’s equal parts history lesson and girl-power anthem. From Catherine of Aragon to Catherine Parr, each queen performs her own signature song inspired by pop icons like Beyoncé, Adele, and Ariana Grande, transforming their stories of heartbreak, survival, and triumph into a dazzling spectacle. With a score by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six delivers hit after hit, including “Ex-Wives,” “Don’t Lose Ur Head,” and “Get Down.” Its witty, empowering lyrics and infectious beats keep audiences dancing in their seats. ​Six is a pop-concert-meets-theater experience, featuring a minimalist ...

8) Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Buy Tickets from: $58 - Willkommen. Bienvenue. Welcome to the Kit Kat Club- home to an intimate and electrifying new production of Cabaret. Experience this groundbreaking musical like never before. The denizens of the Kit Kat Club have created a decadent sanctuary inside Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre, where artists and performers, misfits and outsiders rule the night. Step inside their world. This is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself. What’s the show about? Set in the waning days of the Weimar Republic, Cabaret tells the story of Sally Bowles, a free-spirited singer at the Kit Kat Club, and Clifford Bradshaw, an American writer seeking inspiration in Berlin. As the enigmatic Emcee leads the audience through the cabaret's electrifying performances, the outside world grows increasingly dangerous, reflecting the personal and political tensions of the time. The result is a powerful exploration of love, identity, and the cost of complacency. Directed by Rebecca Frecknall, this revival transforms Broadway's August Wilson Theatre into an immersive, in-the-round venue, recreating the ambiance of a 1930s cabaret. With period-inspired costumes, evocative lighting, and a visceral staging concept, the production blurs the line between audience and performer, drawing you deep into the story. London’s hottest ticket arrived on Broadway in Spring 2024 with Academy and Tony Award winner Eddie Redmayne reprising his Olivier Award-winning performance as the Emcee, and introducing Gayle Rankin as the Toast of Mayfair, Sally Bowles. Both earned Tony nominations for their performances. Since then, Adam Lambert and Auliʻi Cravalho have taken over, bringing a fresh perspective to these iconic roles. Cabaret, which originally debuted on Broadway in 1966, has music by ...

9) The Book of Mormon Buy Tickets from: $64 - Hello! You simply won't believe how much this musical will change your life. From the creators of South Park and Avenue Q comes the musical comedy that has had audiences laughing non-stop for over a decade. Now in its 12th year on Broadway, The Book of Mormon is a hilariously irreverent take on faith, friendship, and finding purpose in the most unexpected places. What’s the story? Two eager young missionaries, Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, are sent far from home to spread their message in a small village in Uganda. But things aren’t as easy as they’d hoped. While Elder Price dreams of grandeur, Elder Cunningham is more likely to invent his own gospel, leading to an adventure that puts their faith and friendship to the test. When it opened on Broadway on March 24, 2011, The Book of Mormon was showered with critical acclaim, winning nine Tony Awards, including ‘Best Musical,’ ‘Best Book of a Musical,’ and ‘Best Original Score.’ The show also took home a Grammy Award for ‘Best Musical Theater Album’ and continues to captivate audiences worldwide with its unique brand of humor and heart. Brought to life with a catchy score and high-energy choreography, The Book of Mormon is filled with memorable tunes like “Hello!,” “You and Me (But Mostly Me),” and “I Believe.” It’s a satirical look at organized religion, yet its warmth and heart have drawn fans from all walks of life. Directed by Casey Nicholaw and Trey Parker, this musical comedy has gone on to play all over the world, ...

10) Hell's Kitchen Buy Tickets from: $50 -​What does New York City sound like? Something like Hell's Kitchen. The new jukebox musical features the music and lyrics of Alicia Keys, with a semi-autobiographical plot about her upbringing in Manhattan in the 1990s. Directed by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristopher Diaz, and featuring Keys’ new original songs and iconic anthems—in a story inspired by her own NY experience—Hell's Kitchen is the kind of Broadway musical dreams are made of. What's it all about? In the mid 90’s, in an apartment high above the energy and grit of Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, 17-year-old Ali squints toward the horizon until she can just see the Hudson River. Despite the warnings of her protective mother, the symphony of the street calls to her—promising freedom, excitement, and the possibility of love. Finding herself. When a wise piano teacher helps her find her voice, Ali learns she can make the city her own. Hell's Kitchen initially ran at The Public Theater in October 2023, and opened on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre on April 20, 2024. The original cast included: Shoshana Bean as Jersey, Brandon Victor Dixon as D, Kecia Lewis as Miss Liza Jane, Chris Lee as Gabriel, and Maleah Joi Moon as Ali. The production received critical acclaim, earning 13 Tony Award nominations and winning Best Actress in a Musical for Maleah Joi Moon and Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Kecia Lewis. The original Broadway ...

This Week's Top Off-Broadway Shows

1) Urinetown Buy Tickets from: $69 - In this side-splitting satire directed by Teddy Bergman (KPOP), a young hero fights to create change in a dystopian world where water is scarce and “Hope” is even scarcer. Set in a city facing a drought, all citizens must now pay a fee for “The Privilege to Pee” at one of the public facilities controlled by a selfish tycoon. With an incisive score by Tony winner Mark Hollmann, fourth-wall-breaking humor by Hollman and Tony winner Greg Kotis, and a plot with thrilling twists and turns, Urinetown examines the darkest dilemmas of humanity, all while being “audacious and exhilarating” (The New York Times). In this Tony-winning musical, nothing is safe from criticism—capitalism, politics, the establishment, the anti-establishment, and even musical theater itself!

2) Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now! Buy Tickets from: $64 - Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray), Tony nominee Kerry Butler (Xanadu), and Tony nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde) celebrate 20 years of Broadway hits, motherhood, and lifelong friendship. From Broadway Babies to Broadway Mamas! With 16 Broadway shows and over 300 episodes of television between them, this trio has truly done it all! From “Beetlejuice” to “Big Brother,” “Mean Girls” to “Legally Blonde,” “Dancing with the Stars” to “Beauty and the Beast,” “Wicked” to “Gypsy,” and even the Country Music Awards! The three met while originating the roles of Tracy, Penny and Amber in the Tony Award winning show Hairspray! They spend the evening revisiting the show that helped launch their careers and lifetime friendship, all while singing hits from the shows that made you fall in love with them. Join these powerhouse performers on a hilarious and meaningful musical journey about their origins, friendships, careers, and becoming mamas themselves. For decades, they performed as teenagers on stage, now see the fully bloomed divas they’ve become in “Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now.” A night of Broadway music and stories you will never forget.

3) Titanique Buy Tickets from: $64 - When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Featuring powerhouse voices and show-stopping numbers (plus, contemporary pop culture and punchy odes to the 90s film), Titanique is a one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia & heart. It's a pure love letter comedy, fun and all things joyful!

4) The Dead, 1904 Buy Tickets - James Joyce’s novella, The Dead, describes a holiday gathering on January 6, 1904, the Feast of the Epiphany, in the Dublin home of two elderly sisters, Kate and Julia Morkan, and their niece, Mary Jane. At the party are students, friends, a celebrated tenor, a lost alcoholic, and the couple, Gabriel and Gretta Conroy. Over the course of an evening, there are conversations, music, dancing, and dining. There are speeches and disagreements – polite and impolite – and when it is all over Gabriel learns something about his wife that changes his sense of who she is and who they are to each other, of what it actually means to be alive, and to be dead. This exquisite recreation of James Joyce’s haunting story was the most sought-after theatrical event of New York’s 2016 and 2017 holiday seasons. We relish the opportunity to welcome you again, or for the first time.

5) Conversations With Mother Buy Tickets - Matthew Lombardo’s semi-autobiographical comedy traces the relationship between Italian matriarch Maria Collavechio (Caroline Aaron) and her gay son (Matt Doyle) spanning the course of five decades. As they continue to test their lifelong bond, the play depicts the outrageously funny and sometimes completely infuriating dynamic between a domineering mother and her rudderless son.

6) Blue Man Group Buy Tickets from: $56 - Blue Man Group combines music, technology and comedy to create a form of entertainment that defies categorization and appeals to people of all ages. Blue Man Group's shows have been described by critics as "innovative," "energetic" and "wildly entertaining." But the only way to truly understand Blue Man Group's global popularity is to see the show for yourself.

7) Teeth Buy Tickets from: $47 - *Teeth* is a sharp tale of revenge and transformation that tears through a culture of shame and repressed desire one delightfully unhinged song at a time. The musical follows Dawn O’Keefe, an evangelical Christian teen struggling to be an exemplar of purity amongst her community of fellow Promise Keeper Girls. Her stepbrother, Brad - alienated by his repressive upbringing in the community led by his fanatical Pastor father and intrigued by the online camaraderie of the Truthseeker men’s support group—is haunted by an indelible incident from his and Dawn’s past. As Dawn’s desires become tested and twisted by the men in her life, she discovers a deadly secret not even she understands: when men violate her, her body bites back—literally. Crackling with irrepressible desire and ancient rage, *Teeth* is a dark horror comedy conjuring the legend of one girl whose sexual curse may also be her salvation.

8) Little Shop of Horrors Buy Tickets from: $62 - Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

9) SHIT. MEET. FAN. Buy Tickets from: $218 - Here’s the game… Phones Out. Face Up. Volume High. Every text, every email, every call must be shared aloud. That’s what a group of long-time friends gather to play on the night of the eclipse. With the cocktails flowing among grownups who refuse to grow up, outrageous secrets and skeletons begin to emerge… SHIT. MEET. FAN. Are they ready for the ensuing chaos? Are you? The mayhem unfolds in real time in this World Premiere uproarious new satire written and directed by Tony Award nominee ROBERT O’HARA (SLAVE PLAY, MCC’S BLKS, BOOTYCANDY).

10) Babe Buy Tickets from: $44 - From grunge to femme punk hits, Abby (Marisa Tomei) and Gus have produced it all. Their work marriage is legendary and Gus has the platinum records to prove it. But when Katherine, a fresh A&R hire, calls Abby out on the compromises she’s made in her work union, Abby must face the music and fight to survive.