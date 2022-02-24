Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BC/EFA
Broadway Bares Sets 30th Anniversary Celebration For June 26

This year's theme and special guests will be announced later this spring.

Feb. 24, 2022  
Broadway Bares, New York City's much-anticipated modern-day burlesque spectacular, will return for a live 30th anniversary celebration on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Hammerstein Ballroom.

Tickets to Broadway Bares, which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, go on sale today at broadwaycares.org.

Two shows will take place at 9:30 pm and midnight, featuring full-out production numbers with more than 150 dancers and Broadway stars. This year's theme and special guests will be announced later this spring.

Tickets for Broadway Bares (#BroadwayBares) start at $75. VIP tickets include unlimited specialty cocktails and exclusive seating. The fabulous "Stripper Spectacular" package includes a premium reserved table seat at either show and an invitation to a private cocktail party with Jerry Mitchell, Broadway Bares' Tony Award-winning creator and executive producer. The ''Barest Insider Experience'' sponsorship package includes a premium reserved table seat at the midnight performance, a pre-show cocktail party and access to the final "undressed" rehearsal the evening of the show. Tickets details are at broadwaycares.org.

This year's return to an in-person show will be directed by Laya Barak, who piloted the last live edition, Broadway Bares: Take Off, in 2019. This 30th anniversary production marks Barak's third time directing Broadway Bares. Jonathan Lee serves as associate director. Mitchell and Nick Kenkel, a longtime Bares director and performer, continue as executive producers.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In Broadway Bares' first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced atop a New York City bar and raised $8,000 for the cause.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the last two editions of Broadway Bares were virtual presentations in 2020 and 2021. Since 1988, Broadway Bares has raised more than $21 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.



