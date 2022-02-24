Broadway Bares Sets 30th Anniversary Celebration For June 26

Broadway Bares, New York City's much-anticipated modern-day burlesque spectacular, will return for a live 30th anniversary celebration on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Hammerstein Ballroom.

Tickets to Broadway Bares, which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, go on sale today at broadwaycares.org.

Two shows will take place at 9:30 pm and midnight, featuring full-out production numbers with more than 150 dancers and Broadway stars. This year's theme and special guests will be announced later this spring.

Tickets for Broadway Bares (#BroadwayBares) start at $75. VIP tickets include unlimited specialty cocktails and exclusive seating. The fabulous "Stripper Spectacular" package includes a premium reserved table seat at either show and an invitation to a private cocktail party with Jerry Mitchell, Broadway Bares' Tony Award-winning creator and executive producer. The ''Barest Insider Experience'' sponsorship package includes a premium reserved table seat at the midnight performance, a pre-show cocktail party and access to the final "undressed" rehearsal the evening of the show. Tickets details are at broadwaycares.org.

This year's return to an in-person show will be directed by Laya Barak, who piloted the last live edition, Broadway Bares: Take Off, in 2019. This 30th anniversary production marks Barak's third time directing Broadway Bares. Jonathan Lee serves as associate director. Mitchell and Nick Kenkel, a longtime Bares director and performer, continue as executive producers.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In Broadway Bares' first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced atop a New York City bar and raised $8,000 for the cause.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the last two editions of Broadway Bares were virtual presentations in 2020 and 2021. Since 1988, Broadway Bares has raised more than $21 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.