Broadway Actor Elizabeth 'Betsy' Parrish Passes Away At Age 97

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway actor Elizabeth 'Betsy' Parrish has passed away at the age of 97.

Parrish is perhaps best known for originating the role of Jacqueline in La Cage Aux Folles on Broadway and playing over 1000 performance opposite Marian Seldes in Deathtrap. Her Off-Broadway credits include turns in Little Mary Sunshine, Pickwick, and Riverwind. Parrish was also well-known as a performer on the New York City cabaret circuit.

Parrish was seen on the silver screen in the films Orphans, See You In The Morning, and Tootsie. Her recurring television credits include Kate and Allie, As the World Turns, Edge of Night, All My Children and Law & Order.

A former student of the famed Stella Adler, Betsy's legacy extends to her work as a Master Acting Teacher at the Stella Adler Studio and an adjunct professor at the Yale School of Drama, where her students included future A-listers Meryl Streep and Donna Murphy.

Her teaching career has also included The High School for Performing Arts, The Metropolitan Opera Studio, and Circle in the Square.