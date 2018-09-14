Brief 9/14: Webber's CINDERELLA Musical, MOCKINGBIRD Casting, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Marin Mazzie Has Passed Away at Age 57

by Alan Henry - September 13, 2018

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Marin Mazzie at age 57. Mazzie had previously suffered from and shared publicly her battle with ovarian cancer.. (more...)

2) Andrew Lloyd Webber is Working on a Contemporary CINDERELLA Musical

by Stephanie Wild - September 13, 2018

Fresh off of his newly-minted EGOT status, Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he is working on a new musical project. He will be adapting Cinderella with a modern twist.. (more...)

3) Full Casting Announced For TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, Led By Jeff Daniels

by BWW News Desk - September 13, 2018

Casting is complete for the Broadway production of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher, and based on Harper Lee's classic novel. TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD will begin previews on Thursday, November 1 and open on Thursday, December 13 at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44 Street).. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Remembering Marin Mazzie's Greatest Performances

by Alan Henry - September 13, 2018

Today, we're remembering some of Marin's greatest performances. Re-live her performances of these iconic songs in the videos below.. (more...)

5) Israeli Film and TV Star Yehezkel Lazarov Will Lead FIDDLER ON THE ROOF on Tour

by BWW News Desk - September 13, 2018

Casting has been announced for the North American tour of the Tony Award ® - nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. A beloved theatrical classic from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Block and Sheldon Harnick, Fiddler on the Roof is directed by Tony-Award winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific, The King and I) and choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Michael Bradshaw Flynn to Direct New York Debut Of ABNORMAL, beginning performances tonight!

-THE BLOODY DEED OF 1857 Returns To Colonnade Row, officially opening tonight!

-#theatrecompany Presents Will Eno's MIDDLETOWN For A One-Night-Only Benefit For Suicide Prevention tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Gettin Peggy With It With Broadway's Hunks Featuring Andy Karl, Kyle Selig, Joshua Henry, and More!

What we're geeking out over: Bernadette Peters Heads Back to High School at MEAN GIRLS

All hail-The Queen of Broadway graced us with her presence and we are here for it. Thanks for sitting with us, @OfficialBPeters! ?? ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/4scxGteMve - Mean Girls Broadway (@MeanGirlsBway) September 13, 2018

What we're watching: Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Harry Potter Memes on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Social Butterfly: Leslie Jones Gets Bewitched at WICKED on Broadway

