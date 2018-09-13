VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Harry Potter Memes on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

Last night, Daniel Radcliffe stopped by The Tonight Show, where Jimmy Fallon gave him a chance to react to some popular Harry Potter memes. He also reveals how he's going to manage Fantasy football leagues while doing Sunday performances on Broadway.

Daniel Radcliffe will return to Broadway in The Lifespan of a Fact this month!

Written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, and based on the book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, The Lifespan of a Fact will begin performances on Thursday, September 20, 2018. Tony nominated director Leigh Silverman directs the world premiere.

Opening night is Thursday, October 18, 2018. The production will play a limited 16-week engagement at Studio 54 on Broadway.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is based on the provocative true story of John D'Agata's essay, "What Happens There," about the Las Vegas suicide of teenager Levi Presley. Jim Fingal, assigned to fact check the piece, ignited a seven-year debate on the blurred lines of what passes for truth in literary nonfiction.

