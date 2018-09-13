WICKED
Click Here for More Articles on WICKED

Video: Leslie Jones Gets Bewitched at WICKED on Broadway

Sep. 13, 2018  

Move over, Ben Brantley. In 2018, there's only one name that matters when it comes to reviewing Broadway shows...and that name is Leslie Jones.

The Saturday Night Live star paid a visit to the land of Oz at Wicked on Broadway this evening and has been going off about it in hilarious (and totally relatable) fashion ever since.

Post-show Leslie took to Twitter to deliver a series of stellar and hysterical reviews of the show as only she can, before following it up with a tweet to the show's current Elphaba, Jessica Vosk.

Check out Leslie's entirely accurate review of the magic of Wicked below!

(CW: NSFW; Some adult language.)

buy tickets

Related Articles


From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

  • Jenna Coleman and Colin Morgan Join Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS at The Old Vic
  • Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! MARY POPPINS to Return to the West End in 2019
  • Photo: Bernadette Peters Heads Back to High School at MEAN GIRLS
  • VIDEO: On This Day, September 10- CHAPLIN Opens on Broadway!
  • VIDEO: On This Day, September 7- Goodbye, Love- RENT Closes on Broadway
  • VIDEO: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Debut Songs and Scenes in Four Brand New Sneak Peeks of A STAR IS BORN

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 