Video: Leslie Jones Gets Bewitched at WICKED on Broadway

Move over, Ben Brantley. In 2018, there's only one name that matters when it comes to reviewing Broadway shows...and that name is Leslie Jones.

The Saturday Night Live star paid a visit to the land of Oz at Wicked on Broadway this evening and has been going off about it in hilarious (and totally relatable) fashion ever since.

Post-show Leslie took to Twitter to deliver a series of stellar and hysterical reviews of the show as only she can, before following it up with a tweet to the show's current Elphaba, Jessica Vosk.

OMG YOU WAS DOPE!! I dint know how you do that every night with that energy!! I mean paper wrappings, people coughing and you don't budge gurl!! Straight pro!! I was mesmerized!!! @WICKED_Musical @JessicaVosk #iwanttobegreen - Leslie Jones ?? (@Lesdoggg) September 14, 2018

Check out Leslie's entirely accurate review of the magic of Wicked below!

(CW: NSFW; Some adult language.)

The ensemble!!! So good yo!! And I was so happy to see black people in it lol don't laugh but for real!!! It was so good mane!! @WICKED_Musical #iwanttobegreen pic.twitter.com/Qa0G4P5LqJ - Leslie Jones ?? (@Lesdoggg) September 14, 2018

