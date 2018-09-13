Marin Mazzie Has Passed Away at Age 57

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Marin Mazzie at age 57. Mazzie had previously suffered from and shared publicly her battle with ovarian cancer. The news was confirmed to BWW by her publicist.

A statement from her husband Jason Danieley notes "Incredible human being, loving wife, dedicated family member, devoted friend and Broadway star, Marin Mazzie passed away this morning at 10:10am in the comfort of her New York City apartment surrounded by family and close friends.

Marin, a three-time Tony award nominee and recent inductee into the American Theatre Hall of Fame (among many other accolades) was diagnosed with Stage IV Ovarian Cancer in May of 2015. Over that time, while fighting her own fight, she took it upon herself to help spread awareness of Ovarian Cancer and to help find an early detection for the disease, of which, currently, there is none.

Ms. Mazzie is survived by her mother Donna Mazzie, brother Mark Mazzie and her husband Jason Danieley.

There will be a private gathering in the immediate future and a fuller Celebration of Life to be planned and with details forthcoming."

Three-time Tony Award nominee Marin Mazzie has been heard in many of the country's major symphony halls, cabaret and concert venues, and has been seen starring in some of the most memorable musicals on the Broadway stage and in London's West End.

She most recently starred on Broadway as Anna Leonowens in Lincoln Center's acclaimed revival of THE KING AND I. Previous to that, Mazzie originated the role of Mother in the original Broadway production of RAGTIME, for which she received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics nominations.

She received Tony and Drama Desk nominations and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance as Lilli/Katharine in the hit revival of KISS ME, KATE, and later received an Olivier Award nomination when she made her West End debut in the show.

Mazzie starred on Broadway as Helen Sinclair in Woody Allen's BULLETS OVER BROADWAY for which she received the Outer Critics Circle Award, and also appeared opposite real life husband, Jason Danieley on Broadway in NEXT TO NORMAL.

Other Broadway credits included: ENRON, MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT (also West End), PASSION (Tony nom.), MAN OF LA MANCHA, INTO THE WOODS, BIG RIVER, and OUT OF THIS WORLD and KISMET (both at Encores!).

Her Off-Broadway appearances comprised the revival of CARRIE (Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominations) as well as THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES, THE TROJAN WOMEN: A LOVE STORY, and THE WORLD GOES ROUND (also National Tour).

Marin's extensive concert career spanned the country from Carnegie Hall to the Hollywood Bowl. She has been seen with the NY Philharmonic in two of their PBS specials: SONDHEIM: THE BIRTHDAY CONCERT and their Live at Lincoln Center performance of CAMELOT as Guenevere.

Marin and her husband, Jason Danieley, have performed their cabaret concerts HE SAID/SHE SAID and OPPOSITE YOU at The Cafe Carlyle, Feinstein's at the Loew's Regency, Lincoln Center's American Songbook series, Joe's Pub, the Cinegrill, and numerous other venues nationally.

Mazzie received critical acclaim for her solo show, MAKE YOUR OWN KIND OF MUSIC, at 54 Below which was released on Broadway Records. Marin's television appearances include THE BIG C, SMASH, WITHOUT A TRACE, STILL STANDING, NUMB3RS, JAKE IN PROGRESS, STACKED, PRYOR OFFENSES.

Other television appearances include many on PBS' Great Performances: PASSION, MY FAVORITE BROADWAY: THE LEADING LADIES, MY FAVORITE BROADWAY: THE LOVE SONGS, and Live from Lincoln Center's RING THEM BELLS! A KANDER & EBB CELEBRATION.

Marin held on honorary doctorate and has a musical theater scholorship in her name from her alma mater, Western Michigan University.

Marin has been heard in many of the country's major symphony halls, cabaret and concert venues. She was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame in 2017.

