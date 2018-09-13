Andrew Lloyd Webber is Working on a Contemporary CINDERELLA Musical

Fresh off of his newly-minted EGOT status, Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he is working on a new musical project. He will be adapting Cinderella with a modern twist.

Webber is working with Tom MacRae and Emerald Fennell to create the piece. MacRae most recently wrote the book and lyrics for West End smash hit Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and Fennell is an actress who starred in the BBC series Call The Midwife.

"I'm working with young writers whose combined ages add up to less than mine," Lloyd Webber said. "It's delightful to have such young collaborators and I'm completely captivated by what they've done with the story. Now that I've said I'm going to do it, I have to get to my piano."

"They have remade Cinderella into a completely modern, feisty girl," he said. "Every piece of the story is followed, but it will be turned around so it's not at all what you expect it to be. It just turns the whole thing around on itself."

The score for the piece is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

It was asked if the piece will find a home on the small screen, like Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, starring Julie Andrews, in 1957, especially following the recent success of Jesus Christ Superstar Live.

Webber said it's possible, but, "I'm a theater animal, so my feeling is that it will be for the stage," he said. "In any case that's where it will end up."

The show will be produced by Webber's Really Useful Group, and is expected to follow the usual development trajectory for a musical of 18 months-two years minimum. He also said that while it is too early to give exact details, the setting for the piece will be neither a traditional fairy tale kingdom nor a recognizable contemporary location.

"It takes it away from the world of magic and fairy godmothers, but it's not going to be anywhere nearly as modern as, say, Los Angeles in 2023," he explained. "I can't really say more about it at this point."

