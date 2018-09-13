VIDEO: Remembering Marin Mazzie's Greatest Performances

BroadwayWorld was saddened to report the passing of Marin Mazzie at age 57. Mazzie had previously suffered from and shared publicly her battle with ovarian cancer.

Today, we're remembering some of Marin's greatest performances. Re-live her performances of these iconic songs in the videos below.

She most recently starred on Broadway as Anna Leonowens in Lincoln Center's acclaimed revival of THE KING AND I. Previous to that, Mazzie originated the role of Mother in the original Broadway production of RAGTIME, for which she received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics nominations.

She received Tony and Drama Desk nominations and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance as Lilli/Katharine in the hit revival of KISS ME, KATE, and later received an Olivier Award nomination when she made her West End debut in the show.

Read her full obituary here.

Back To Before - Ragtime

Losing My Mind - Follies

Song That Goes Like This / Find Your Grail - Spamalot

So In Love - Kiss Me Kate

Veronique - On The Twentieth Century

Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered - Pal Joey

When There's No One - Carrie

Journey To The Past - Anastasia

Aldonza - Man Of La Mancha

Not A Day Goes By - Merrily We Go Along

A Cockeyed Optimist - South Pacific

If He Walked Into My Life - Mame

