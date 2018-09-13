Full Casting Announced For TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, Led By Jeff Daniels

Click Here for More Articles on TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Casting is complete for the Broadway production of To Kill A Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher, and based on Harper Lee's classic novel. To Kill A Mockingbird will begin previews on Thursday, November 1 and open on Thursday, December 13 at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44 Street).

Jeff Daniels will head a cast of 24 which will also star Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Gideon Glick, Frederick Weller, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Stark Sands, Dakin Matthews, Erin Wilhelmi, Danny McCarthy, Neal Huff, Phyllis Somerville, Liv Rooth, Danny Wolohan, Baize Buzan, Thomas Michael Hammond, Ted Koch, David Manis, Aubie Merrylees, Doron JéPaul Mitchell, Jeff Still, Shona Tucker, Rebecca Watson, and LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

Set in Alabama in the 1930s, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most beloved and admired characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, to be played by Jeff Daniels. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout (Celia Keenan-Bolger), her brother Jem (Will Pullen), their visiting friend Dill (Gideon Glick), and their mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley (Danny Wolohan). The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama will be brought to life on stage by Frederick Weller (as Bob Ewell), Gbenga Akinnagbe (playing Tom Robinson), Stark Sands (as prosecutor Horace Gilmer), Dakin Matthews (playing Judge Taylor), Erin Wilhelmi (as Mayella Ewell), and LaTanya Richardson Jackson (as Calpurnia)

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD will have scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Scott Lehrer, an original score by Adam Guettel, casting by Daniel Swee, and is produced by Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, Eli Bush, and Lincoln Center Theater.

Tickets for To Kill A Mockingbird are available at the Shubert Theatre box office, by calling Telecharge at (212) 239-6200, and on Telecharge.com.

