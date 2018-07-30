Brief 7/30: Original Stars Reunite For AVENUE Q Concert and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Linda Buchwald - July 29, 2018

In the spring of 2017, Joe Iconis noticed that he was getting tagged in Twitter and Instagram posts about his sci-fi musical Be More Chill. This was unusual because aside from regional productions, the show only had one professional run, at Two River Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey in the spring of 2015, and the cast recording had been released in October 2015.. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: ANNIE at the Hollywood Bowl

by BWW News Desk - July 29, 2018

Featured at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend (July 27-29) is Annie, helmed by Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden, conducted by Todd Ellison, and choreographed by Eamon Foley.. (more...)

3) BWW Feature: Summer Stock Pioneer: John Kenley and the Kenley Players

by Bethany Sulecki - July 29, 2018

One person who we have to thank for the influencing the tradition of summer stock theatre is none other than John Kenley, whose legacy lives on today. From the 1940s - 1990s, John Kenley championed summer theatre and brought shows to small towns across America.. (more...)

4) Get Your Career in the Theatre Started with Great Opportunities in this Week's BWW Classifieds, 7/29

by BWW News Desk - July 29, 2018

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 7/26/2018 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)

5) Review: Michael Arden Directs ANNIE with Creative Ingenuity at the Hollywood Bowl

by Shari Barrett - July 29, 2018

Even if you have seen it before, I cannot stress enough how miraculous the current production of ANNIE is at the Hollywood Bowl, directed with creative ingenuity by Michael Arden. Featured in the cast of incredibly talented triple-threat (acting, singing, dancing) performers are Ana Gasteyer as the ruthless headmistress Miss Agatha Hannigan, David Alan Grier as the refined, generous billionaire Oliver 'Daddy' Warbucks, Lea Salonga as his dedicated and caring assistant Grace Farrell, with newcomer Kaylin Hedges as Annie, who won the role over hundreds of other young girls from across the country who submitted video auditions to win role. Miss Hedges is the cornerstone of the production and her soaring, pitch-perfect voice and effervescent stage presence setting the jubilant tone for the entire ensemble.. (more...)

-Bobby Lopez, John Tartaglia, and More Reunite Tonight for AVENUE Q 15th Anniversary Concert!

BWW Exclusive: Shoshana Goes Acoustic! Watch Bean Belt Out a Sneak Peek from Her Show at the Apollo

What we're geeking out over: Carole King Surprises Melissa Benoist and the Cast of BEAUTIFUL

So, at tonight's show of #Beautiful on Broadway, the ACTUAL Carol King showed up and @melissabenoist was beyond surprised. I was freaking out so excuse my screaming. pic.twitter.com/euytHgA438 - Alani Vargas (@alanimv) July 28, 2018 Check out more videos Check out more videos here

What we're watching: Curtain Up. Light the Lights. Check out a Sneak Peek of GYPSY at The Muny

Social Butterfly: From Bet Hatikva to the Rock and Beyond! Watch Highlights from THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY and More at Broadway in Bryant Park

