BWW TV Exclusive: Shoshana Goes Acoustic! Watch Bean Belt Out a Sneak Peek from Her Show at the Apollo

Shoshana Bean is playing the Apollo!

That's right, the Broadway veteran and acclaimed solo vocalist will belt to high heavens on Monday, July 30 (7:30pm) at the legendary Apollo Theatre. The concert will feature Bean and a 18 piece big band performing a carefully-selected collection of standards, classics and modern favorites, while still including a few Bean-penned gems, plus a special appearance by Cynthia Erivo.

Bean made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray before taking over forIdina Menzel as Elphaba in Wicked and has performed all over the world with artists such as Ariana Grande, Brian McKnight, Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ), David Foster and Michael Jackson.

For tickets, visit :https://www.ticketmaster.com

Below, watch as she gives BroadwayWorld an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming concert!

Related Articles