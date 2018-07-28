BWW TV Exclusive: Shoshana Goes Acoustic! Watch Bean Belt Out a Sneak Peek from Her Show at the Apollo

Jul. 28, 2018  

Shoshana Bean is playing the Apollo!

That's right, the Broadway veteran and acclaimed solo vocalist will belt to high heavens on Monday, July 30 (7:30pm) at the legendary Apollo Theatre. The concert will feature Bean and a 18 piece big band performing a carefully-selected collection of standards, classics and modern favorites, while still including a few Bean-penned gems, plus a special appearance by Cynthia Erivo.

Bean made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray before taking over forIdina Menzel as Elphaba in Wicked and has performed all over the world with artists such as Ariana Grande, Brian McKnight, Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ), David Foster and Michael Jackson.

For tickets, visit :https://www.ticketmaster.com

Below, watch as she gives BroadwayWorld an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming concert!

BWW TV Exclusive: Shoshana Goes Acoustic! Watch Bean Belt Out a Sneak Peek from Her Show at the Apollo
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles


From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV Exclusive: Shoshana Goes Acoustic! Watch Bean Belt Out a Sneak Peek from Her Show at the Apollo
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Gettin Peggy Wit It- Peggy Roasts Six Broadway Elphabas of Yore!
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At PIPPIN At MT Wichita
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights from Savion Glover-Helmed DON'T BOTHER ME, I CAN'T COPE at Encores! Off-Center
  • Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: MEAN GIRLS Stars Ashley Park and Kate Rockwell Get Plastic in the Kitchen with Fruit Rollups!
  • Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On Goodspeed's OLIVER!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       