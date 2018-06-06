Bobby Lopez, John Tartaglia, and More to Reunite for AVENUE Q 15th Anniversary Concert

What do you do with a BA in English - 15 years later? You might not be able to go back to college, but you can always go back to Avenue Q, the winner of the 2004 Tony Awards' "Triple Crown" for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

The Avenue Q 15th Anniversary Reunion Concert, a special one-night-only event, will feature the show's creators and cast members from Broadway and beyond performing cut and alternate versions of songs and sharing behind-the-scenes stories from the show's history on and Off-Broadway (where it continues to run strong at New World Stages).

The concert will be performed for two performances only at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM on Monday, July 30 at Feinstein's/54 Below, almost 15 years to the day of the show's Broadway opening in 2003.

The evening will feature: Jennifer Barnhart (Original Broadway Cast - Mrs. T/Bad Idea Bear/others); Stephanie D'Abruzzo (Original Broadway Cast - Kate Monster/Lucy); Barrett Foa (Broadway alumni); Jordan Gelber (Original Broadway Cast - Brian); Maggie Lakis (First National Tour alumni); Bobby Lopez (co-author, music/lyrics); Rick Lyon (Original Broadway Cast - Nicky/Trekkie Monster, Puppet Conceiver and Designer); Rob McClure (Broadway alumni); and John Tartaglia (Original Broadway Cast - Princeton/Rod), plus members of the current Off-Broadway cast of Avenue Q and others to be announced.

AVENUE Q is the hilarious and internationally acclaimed musical about a group of 20-somethings-people and puppets alike-who move to New York with big dreams and tiny bank accounts. Together they live as neighbors on a rundown block in NYC as they try to discover their purpose in life. The musical's characters include Princeton, Kate Monster, Trekkie Monster, Lucy The Slut, Nicky, Rod, Gary Coleman, the Bad Idea Bears, Brian and Christmas Eve.

The Avenue Q 15th Anniversary Reunion Concert, produced by Philip Romano, will go on presale to members of Club 54 on Friday, June 8. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, June 11. www.54Below.com/Q15

AVENUE Q has music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, book by Jeff Whitty, and is directed by Jason Moore. Based on an original concept by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, with puppets conceived and designed by Rick Lyon, Avenue Q has musical supervision by Stephen Oremus, choreography by Ken Roberson, scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Mirena Rada, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by ACME Sound Partners. Music director is Karl Mansfield. Animation design is by Robert Lopez, incidental music is by Gary Adler, and casting is by Cindy Tolan & Adam Caldwell. Christine M. Daly is Production Stage Manager.

AVENUE Q became an overnight sensation on Broadway in July 2003 following a sold-out engagement and was extended four times after being presented Off-Broadway by Vineyard Theatre and The New Group.

AVENUE Q is produced at New World Stages, as it was on Broadway, by Kevin McCollum, Robyn Goodman, Jeffrey Seller, The Vineyard Theatre and The New Group.

At New World Stages, Avenue Q performs Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 2:30 pm and 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 3:00 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased through Telecharge by calling 212-239-6200 or visiting www.telecharge.com. A limited number of rush tickets are available at the box office for each performance.

For more information about Avenue Q, please visit: AvenueQ.co

