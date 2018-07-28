VIDEO: Carole King Surprises Melissa Benoist and the Cast of BEAUTIFUL

Last night, with just over a week left in Supergirl Melissa Benoist's run in the title role of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, the real life King decided to pay a visit to the show that tells the story of her life. As she has done in the past, King's appearance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre was a surprise to the cast.

Check out her visit on and back stage in the videos below .

King said that she had heard such great things about Benoist's performance that she had to come in from her home in Idaho to see the star for herself. After performing with the cast, you can see King and her daughter Sherry Goffin Kondor backstage talking about the experience.

Benoist's run in BEAUTIFUL will conclude on August 4, and Abby Mueller will return to the role- which she has previously played on tour and on Broadway- beginning on the following Tuesday, August 7.

So, at tonight’s show of #Beautiful on Broadway, the ACTUAL Carol King showed up and @melissabenoist was beyond surprised. I was freaking out so excuse my screaming. pic.twitter.com/euytHgA438 — Alani Vargas (@alanimv) July 28, 2018 Part 2!!!! pic.twitter.com/fFfS7F9bB3 — Alani Vargas (@alanimv) July 28, 2018 Beautiful: The Carole King Musical cast with The One and Only Legendary Singer-Songwriter Carole King ?? pic.twitter.com/qsyb3tCLAi — PleaseDon’tTakeMySunshineAway (@_mhae20) July 28, 2018 i didn’t want to cry any more than i already have tonight. thanks liz larsen. pic.twitter.com/cbetsOLxFB — laura j. brown (@laurjbrown) July 28, 2018

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice. Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. In addition, a new block of tickets to Beautiful is on sale today via telecharge.com, by calling 212-239-6200, or in person at the Sondheim Theatre box office (124 West 43rd Street).



