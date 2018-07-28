ICYMI: From Bet Hatikva to the Rock and Beyond! Watch Highlights from THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY and More at Broadway in Bryant Park

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Broadway is back in the park!

Broadway in Bryant Park has returned for the 2018 season, bringing the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks through Thursday, August 16. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week the series continued with special performances from the casts of: Come From Away (Petrina Bromley, Geno Carr, Alex Finke, De'lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Tony LePage, Lee MacDougall, Julie Reiber, Caesar Samayoa, Pearl Sun, Astrid Van Wieren, and Sharon Wheatley); Kinky Boots (Mia Gentile, John Jeffrey Martin, and Stephane Duret); The Band's Visit (Katrina Lenk, John Cariani, Ari'el Stachel, and Etai Benson); This Ain't No Disco (Will Connolly, Tony D'Alelio, Hannah Florence, Chilina Kennedy, Peter LaPrade, Krystal Mackie, Nicole Medoro, Ian Paget, Theo Stockman, and Samantha Marie Ware)

From "Welcome to the Rock" to "Welcome to Nowhere," check out all of the performances below!







