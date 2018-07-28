VIDEO: Curtain Up. Light the Lights. Check out a Sneak Peek of GYPSY at The Muny

Tony Award-winning actress Beth Leavel stars as Rose in The Muny's 2018 production of Gypsy. The show opened last night and runs through August 2nd. The Muny's production of Gypsy is directed by Rob Ruggiero and choreographed by Ralph Perkins with music direction by James Moore.

Regarded by many theater professionals as the greatest musical ever created, GYPSY is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success... while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in the 1920's, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Arthur Laurents' landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart, and sophistication.

The celebrated score, by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim (book by Arthur Laurents), boasts one glorious hit after another, including: "Let Me Entertain You," "Some People," "You'll Never Get Away from Me," "If Momma Was Married," "All I Need Is the Girl," "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "You Gotta Get A Gimmick," "Small World" and "Together Wherever We Go.".

The 2018 Muny season schedule includes: Jerome Robbins' Broadway (June 11 - 17), The Wiz (June 19 - 25), Singin' in the Rain (June 27 - July 3), Jersey Boys (July 9 - 16), Annie (July 18 - 25), Gypsy (July 27 - August 2) and Meet Me In St. Louis (August 4 - 12).

