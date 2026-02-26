Photos: THE RESERVOIR Opens and Extends at Atlantic Theater Company
The limited engagement has been extended through Sunday, March 22nd.
Atlantic Theater Company has announced an extension for the Off-Broadway debut of The Reservoir, written by Jake Brasch and directed by Shelley Butler.
The Reservoir began performances on Friday, February 6th and opened on Tuesday, February 24th, for a limited engagement that will now run through Sunday, March 22nd. Check out photos from opening night below!
The cast of The Reservoir features Caroline Aaron (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Heidi Armbruster (Disgraced), Noah Galvin (“The Good Doctor”), Atlantic & EST Ensemble Member Peter Maloney (The Thing), Atlantic Ensemble Member Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia), Matthew Saldívar (Grease), and Chip Zien (Harmony).
Josh’s life is a mess. He’s moved home to Denver to get sober, but after years of drinking, the fog in his brain won’t lift. Struggling with memory loss, confusion, and shame he finds himself strangely in step with his four aging grandparents. The Reservoir is a funny, human play about memory, recovery, and the joys of cross-generational connection.
The Reservoir features sets by Takeshi Kata, costumes by Sara Ryung Clement, lights by Jiyoung Chang, sound & original music by Kate Marvin, casting by The Telsey Office: Will Cantler, CSA, Destiny Lily, CSA. Michelle Bosch will serve as the Production Stage Manager.
Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster
Heidi Armbruster, Peter Maloney, Mary Beth Peil, Noah Galvin, Caroline Aaron, Chip Zien, and Matthew Saldívar
Miranda Cornell and Eliana Theologides Rodriguez
Matthew Saldívar
Sarna Lapine and Matthew Saldívar
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Caroline Aaron, Chip Zien, Mary Beth Peil, and Peter Maloney
Caroline Aaron and Mary Beth Peil
Noah Galvin, Jake Brasch, and Mary Beth Peil
Caroline Aaron, Jake Brasch, Mary Beth Peil, Shelley Butler, Peter Maloney, Noah Galvin, Heidi Armbruster, Matthew Saldívar, and Chip Zien
The cast of The Reservoir with the design and production teams.
The company of The Reservoir with Atlantic Theater Company, Ensemble Studio Theatre, and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation representatives.
Doron Weber, Graeme Gillis, Estefanía Fadul, Shelley Butler, Jake Brasch, Neil Pepe, and Jeff Lawson
Doron Weber, Shelley Butler, and Jake Brasch
Shelley Butler and Jake Brasch
Shelley Butler and Jake Brasch
Graeme Gillis, Jake Brasch, Estefanía Fadul
Jake Brasch and guests
Mary McCann, Lena Pepe, and Neil
Jake Brasch and his parents