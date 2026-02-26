Photos: THE RESERVOIR Opens and Extends at Atlantic Theater Company

Atlantic Theater Company has announced an extension for the Off-Broadway debut of The Reservoir, written by Jake Brasch and directed by Shelley Butler.

The Reservoir began performances on Friday, February 6th and opened on Tuesday, February 24th, for a limited engagement that will now run through Sunday, March 22nd. Check out photos from opening night below!

The cast of The Reservoir features Caroline Aaron (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Heidi Armbruster (Disgraced), Noah Galvin (“The Good Doctor”), Atlantic & EST Ensemble Member Peter Maloney (The Thing), Atlantic Ensemble Member Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia), Matthew Saldívar (Grease), and Chip Zien (Harmony).

Josh’s life is a mess. He’s moved home to Denver to get sober, but after years of drinking, the fog in his brain won’t lift. Struggling with memory loss, confusion, and shame he finds himself strangely in step with his four aging grandparents. The Reservoir is a funny, human play about memory, recovery, and the joys of cross-generational connection.

The Reservoir features sets by Takeshi Kata, costumes by Sara Ryung Clement, lights by Jiyoung Chang, sound & original music by Kate Marvin, casting by The Telsey Office: Will Cantler, CSA, Destiny Lily, CSA. Michelle Bosch will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster