Breaking: THE INHERITANCE Will Conclude Broadway Run This Spring
Producers Tom Kirdahy, Sonia Friedman Productions, and Hunter Arnold announced today that Matthew Lopez' The Inheritance, directed by Stephen Daldry, will conclude its Broadway run on Sunday, March 15th. The Inheritance began previews on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theater (243 West 47th street) on Friday, September 27th, 2019 and officially opened on Sunday, November 17th, 2019. At the conclusion of the run, the production will have played 46 previews (28 of The Inheritance and 18 of The Inheritance Part 2) and 138 performances (86 of The Inheritance and 52 of The Inheritance Part 2).
"From its first preview at the Young Vic in 2018 through the West End and Broadway runs, audiences have been profoundly moved by Matthew Lopez' beautiful play and Stephen Daldry's stunning production," said producers Tom Kirdahy, Sonia Friedman, and Hunter Arnold in a joint statement. "We are all extremely proud of this production and the 32 actors who bring this ambitious story to life eight times a week and honor the legacy of those we've lost to the AIDS epidemic. We thank all of the actors, crew, co-producers, audience members, and community partners who have made this run such a milestone for everyone involved."
The Broadway cast features Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Tony Goldwyn, Kyle Harris, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luís Soria. The company also includes understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda and Reggie D. White.
Paul Hilton is appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.
In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby are 30-somethings who seem to be very much in love and thriving. But on the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. Chance meetings lead to surprising choices as the lives of three generations interlink and collide-with explosive results.
Brilliantly re-envisioning E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, The Inheritance asks how much we owe those who lived and loved before us, questions the role we must play for future generations, and dares us to fearlessly hold on to the wild ride called life.
The creative team for The Inheritance includes scenic and costume designer Bob Crowley, lighting designer Jon Clark, co-sound designers Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, and music by Paul Englishby. General Management is by RCI Theatricals. Casting by Jordan Thaler, CSA & Heidi Griffiths, CSA, Julia Horan CDG.
THE INHERITANCE had its world premiere at London's Young Vic Theatre from March 2 through May 19, 2018. The acclaimed production transferred to the West End, where it played a limited engagement September 21, 2018 through January 19, 2019.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forgi... (read more)
Jamael Westman, Nicholas Christopher, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Lead the Los Angeles Engagement of HAMILTON
Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that JAMAEL WESTMAN and NICHOLAS CHRISTOPHER will lead the Los Angeles engagement of HAMILTON as Alexander Hamil... (read more)
Photos and Video: Get a First Look at FROZEN's New Cast Members; Plus Learn About the Changes Coming to Broadway
As it approaches its second anniversary on Broadway, Frozen will welcome a trio of new stars joining the company tonight, Tuesday, February 18, 2020. ... (read more)
National Asian Artists Project Will Present Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA, Starring Ali Ewoldt, Ann Harada, and More!
National Asian Artists Project - NAAP will present Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella a?' In Concert as part of its a?oeRediscover Seriesa?? which exp... (read more)
Actors' Equity Association Releases Statement Regarding WEST SIDE STORY
Actors' Equity Association released the following statement after a report in the New York Times that members of West Side Story have become concerned... (read more)
Arena Stage Announces 2020/21 Season; Corbin Bleu in CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, and More!
Arena Stage has announced its 2020/21 Season, which is set to include five world premieres, four plays and three musicals, including a Corbin Bleu-led... (read more)