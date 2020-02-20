Breaking: THE INHERITANCE Will Conclude Broadway Run This Spring

Producers Tom Kirdahy, Sonia Friedman Productions, and Hunter Arnold announced today that Matthew Lopez' The Inheritance, directed by Stephen Daldry, will conclude its Broadway run on Sunday, March 15th. The Inheritance began previews on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theater (243 West 47th street) on Friday, September 27th, 2019 and officially opened on Sunday, November 17th, 2019. At the conclusion of the run, the production will have played 46 previews (28 of The Inheritance and 18 of The Inheritance Part 2) and 138 performances (86 of The Inheritance and 52 of The Inheritance Part 2).

"From its first preview at the Young Vic in 2018 through the West End and Broadway runs, audiences have been profoundly moved by Matthew Lopez' beautiful play and Stephen Daldry's stunning production," said producers Tom Kirdahy, Sonia Friedman, and Hunter Arnold in a joint statement. "We are all extremely proud of this production and the 32 actors who bring this ambitious story to life eight times a week and honor the legacy of those we've lost to the AIDS epidemic. We thank all of the actors, crew, co-producers, audience members, and community partners who have made this run such a milestone for everyone involved."

The Broadway cast features Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Tony Goldwyn, Kyle Harris, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luís Soria. The company also includes understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda and Reggie D. White.

Paul Hilton is appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby are 30-somethings who seem to be very much in love and thriving. But on the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. Chance meetings lead to surprising choices as the lives of three generations interlink and collide-with explosive results.

Brilliantly re-envisioning E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, The Inheritance asks how much we owe those who lived and loved before us, questions the role we must play for future generations, and dares us to fearlessly hold on to the wild ride called life.

The creative team for The Inheritance includes scenic and costume designer Bob Crowley, lighting designer Jon Clark, co-sound designers Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, and music by Paul Englishby. General Management is by RCI Theatricals. Casting by Jordan Thaler, CSA & Heidi Griffiths, CSA, Julia Horan CDG.

THE INHERITANCE had its world premiere at London's Young Vic Theatre from March 2 through May 19, 2018. The acclaimed production transferred to the West End, where it played a limited engagement September 21, 2018 through January 19, 2019.





