Photo Flash: See Tony Goldwyn and More in THE INHERITANCE on Broadway
See brand new photos from the critically acclaimed Broadway production of THE INHERITANCE by Matthew Lopez.
In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby are 30-somethings who seem to be very much in love and thriving. But on the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. Chance meetings lead to surprising choices as the lives of three generations interlink and collide-with explosive results.
Brilliantly re-envisioning E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, THE INHERITANCE asks how much we owe those who lived and loved before us, questions the role we must play for future generations, and dares us to fearlessly hold on to the wild ride called life.
THE INHERITANCE is directed by multi Olivier and Tony Award-winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix's "The Crown") and designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Bob Crowley.
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
The Cast of The Inheritance
The Cast of The Inheritance
The Cast of The Inheritance
Samuel H. Levine and Paul Hilton
The Cast of The Inheritance
The Cast of The Inheritance
Kyle Soller, Paul Hilton and Tony Goldwyn
The Cast of The Inheritance
