Breaking: THE BAND'S VISIT Cast Recording Will Arrive Later This Year!

Producers have just announced the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the critically acclaimed new musical, THE BAND'S VISIT, will be released on Ghostlight Records later this year. Kurt Deutsch will serve as album executive producer; David Yazbek and Dean Sharenow will serve as producers. For more information and to sign-up for updates on the record's release, visit Sh-K-Boom.com/The-Bands-Visit or TheBandsVisitMusical.com.

According to Ghostlight Records founder and album Executive Producer Kurt Deutsch, "The Band's Visit is unlike any modern musical I have ever seen. David Yazbek creates a sonic and distinct world though his humor, beautiful melodies and character studies that is transcendent, thought-provoking and profoundly moving. It is an honor to work with him again and preserve this beautiful show with an Original Broadway Cast Recording."

Ghostlight Records is proud to continue its longstanding relationship with David Yazbek, having also released the Original Broadway Cast Recordings of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, in addition to his solo recording Evil Monkey Man.

THE BAND'S VISIT is now in previews at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) on Broadway, and officially open Thursday, November 9, 2017.

The Broadway company of THE BAND'S VISIT includes Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub, John Cariani, Ari'el Stachel, George Abud, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh and Alok Tewari.

Musicians include Andrea Grody (conductor/keys), Alexandra Eckhardt (electric & acoustic bass), Ossama Farouk (darbouka/riq), Philip Mayer (drums/Arabic percussion), Sam Sadigursky (clarinet/saxophone/flute), Jeff Theiss (associate conductor/keys 2), Harvey Valdes (oud/guitar) and Garo Yellin (cello).

Featuring music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek and a book by NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, THE BAND'S VISIT is directed by Drama Desk, Lortel & Obie Award winner David Cromer. The creative team includes Patrick McCollum (Choreography), Scott Pask (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Kai Harada (Sound Design), Maya Ciarrocchi (Projection Design), Charles LaPointe (Hair Designer), Jamshied Sharifi (Orchestrations), Andrea Grody (Music Supervisor, Music Director & Additional Arrangements) and Dean Sharenow (Music Supervisor & Music Coordinator).

THE BAND'S VISIT world premiere opened to critical acclaim at the Atlantic Theater Company on December 8, 2016, where the sold-out, limited engagement extended twice, playing its final performance on Sunday, January 8, 2017.

The musical was named BEST OF THE YEAR by The New York Times, Deadline, Newsday, New York Post, The Hollywood Reporter, Huffington Post, The Record, The Wall Street Journal, The Wrap, Time Out New York and BuzzFeed.

THE BAND'S VISIT won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical; two Lucille Lortel Awards, for Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical (Katrina Lenk); two Outer Critics Circle Awards, for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and Outstanding Score (David Yazbek); two Obie Awards, for Musical Theater (David Yazbek & Itamar Moses), and Directing (David Cromer); three Drama Desk Awards, for Outstanding Director of a Musical (David Cromer), Outstanding Music (David Yazbek) and Outstanding Lyrics (David Yazbek); The Joe A. Callaway Award for outstanding direction (David Cromer); The Dramatists Guild's 2017 Frederick Loewe Award for Dramatic Composition for David Yazbek's score; and Theatre World Award's Dorothy Louden Award for Theatre Excellence (Katrina Lenk).

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

THE BAND'S VISIT is produced by Orin Wolf, Stylesfour Productions, Evamere Entertainment, Atlantic Theater Company, David F. Schwartz, Barbara Broccoli, Frederick Zollo, Grove•REG, Lassen Blume Baldwin, Thomas Steven Perakos, Marc Platt, The Shubert Organization, The Baruch/Routh/Frankel/Viertel Group, Robert Cole, DeRoy-Carr-Klausner, Federman-Moellenberg, Roy Furman, FVSL Theatricals, Hendel-Karmazin, Horipro, IPN, JAM Theatricals, The John Gore Organization, Koenigsberg-Krauss, David Mirvish, James L. Nederlander, Al Nocciolino, Once Upon a Time Productions, Susan Rose and Paul Shiverick. The Executive Producer for THE BAND'S VISIT is Allan Williams.

