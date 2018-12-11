Breaking: St. Ann's Warehouse OKLAHOMA! Will Open at the Circle in the Square in Spring 2019

Oh, what a beautiful day it is for Oklahoma!

Producer Eva Price announced today that The Bard SummerScape production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, which had a critically acclaimed, sold-out run at St. Ann's Warehouse this fall, will transfer to Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre (1633 Broadway). Oklahoma! will begin previews on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, with an official opening on Sunday, April 7, 2019 and will play a limited engagement through Sunday, September 1, 2019. Directed by Daniel Fish, the production has been hailed as the Best of the Year and a Critic's Pick by The New York Timesand the #1 Theatrical Event of the Year by TIME Magazine.

Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before, re-orchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century.

"What an incredible moment to be producing on Broadway, in the middle of this wonderfully eclectic season spurred by an audience that is hungry for bold, daring work," Eva Price said. "Daniel Fish's timeless and timely revival of this classic speaks so vividly to the place we as Americans are living in today."

Oklahoma! features music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs, with original dances by Agnes de Mille.

Oklahoma! was presented at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn from September 27 - November 11, 2018. The creative team for the St. Ann's production included:Daniel Kluger (Orchestrations, Arrangements & Music Supervision), John Heginbotham (New Choreography), Nathan Koci (Music Direction), Laura Jellinek(Scenic Design, based on an original concept by John Conklin), Terese Wadden (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Drew Levy (Sound Design), and Joshua Thorson (Projection Design). Casting by Will Cantler and Adam Caldwell/Telsey & Co.

Tickets for Oklahoma! will go on pre-sale to American Express cardholders on Sunday, December 16, 2018 beginning at 10AM EST. Presale tickets will then go on sale exclusively to Audience Rewards® members from January 2, 2019 at 10AM through January 5, 2019 at 9:59AM EST. It's free and fast to join atwww.AudienceRewards.com. The production will go on sale to the general public beginning on Saturday, January 5, 2019 and tickets will be available for purchase on Telecharge.com or by phone at 212-239-6200.

The cast for the run at St. Ann's starred: Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Damon Daunno as Curly, two-time Tony Award-nominee Mary Testa as Aunt Eller,Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, James Davis as Will Parker, Michael Nathanson as Ali Hakim and Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes and featured Mallory Portnoy as Gerti Cummings and others, Anthony Cason as Cord and Will Mann as Mike.

Casting for the Broadway production will be announced soon.

This production was originally developed, produced, and premiered at the Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College (Jeanne Donovan Fisher, Chair; Leon Botstein, President; Gideon Lester, Artistic Director; Bob Bursey, Executive Director; Caleb Hammons, Senior Producer) in July 2015. This production of Oklahoma! was subsequently developed and produced by St. Ann's Warehouse at the Joseph S. and Diane H. Steinberg Theater, Brooklyn, NY, Fall 2018.

