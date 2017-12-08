Breaking: Mama Will Provide A Cast Recording for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!

Click Here for More Articles on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the cast of Once On This Island, the Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Best Musical, on stage now at the Circle in the Square Theatre, will head to the studio for a brand new cast recording of the revival.

Broadway Records announced that the album will be released on CD and digitally at most major music retailers on February 23, 2018.

The release of Once On This Island will mark the 100th new release by Broadway Records since the label was established in 2012. The album is produced by Elliot Scheiner, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Hunter Arnold and Ken Davenport.

Once On This Island is directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden and choreographed by the critically-acclaimed Camille A. Brown.

Once on this Island stars Phillip Boykin (Tonton Julian), Merle Dandridge(Papa Ge), Quentin Earl Darrington (Agwe), Alysha Deslorieux (Andrea), David Jennings (Armand), Hailey Kilgore (Ti Moune), Kenita R. Miller (Mama Euralie), Alex Newell (Asaka), Isaac Powell (Daniel) and Lea Salonga (Erzulie). The Storytellers for this production include Darlesia Cearcy, Rodrick Covington, Cassondra James, David Jennings, Grasan Kingsberry, Tyler Hardwick, Loren Lott, T. Oliver Reid, and Aurelia Williams.

Once on this Island is the Broadway musical celebration that sweeps us across the sea to a small village-where, in the aftermath of a great storm, a joyous new life begins. It is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures threaten to keep them apart, Ti Moune, guided by the island gods, sets out on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Related Articles