Breaking: It's Official! Jason Mraz Will Make Broadway Debut in WAITRESS This Fall!

Rumored all week, it's now official! The producers of the Broadway hit Waitress just announced that on Friday November 3, two-time Grammy Award winner Jason Mraz will join the company as Dr. Pomatter for a 10-week run.

Jason Mraz is making his Broadway debut in Waitress. A two-time Grammy Award winner (and six-time nominee), Jason has earned platinum or multi-platinum certifications for his recordings in more than 20 countries, sold 48 million singles, and made pop music history with his record-breaking song "I'm Yours." Mr. Mraz has performed around the world, selling out venues such as The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden, and London's O2 Arena.

Jason will celebrate the 15th anniversary of his first album, Waiting For My Rocket To Come, this October. While his career began in coffeehouses in San Diego, he is equally at home in a pie shop on 47th Street.

Jason Mraz is no stranger to the Grammy and Tony Award nominated music from Waitress, having recorded "Bad Idea" and "You Matter To Me" with Sara Bareilles on her Top 10 album "What's Inside: Songs From Waitress."

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new physician, Dr. Pomatter, may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

The playing schedule is Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday at 7pm, Friday-Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2pm.

Now in its second smash year on Broadway, Waitress begins its US national tour at Cleveland's Playhouse Square this October. Tickets for the Broadway production are available at Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929, online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre box office, 256 West 47th Street.

Waitress on Broadway currently stars Betsy Wolfe as Jenna, with Drama Desk nominee Eric Anderson (Cal), Maia Nkenge Wilson (Becky), Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn), Larry Marshall (Joe), Will Swenson (Earl), Victoria Collett, Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Kayla Davion, Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Law Terrell Dunford, Katie Grober, Molly Hager, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, and Stephanie Torns.

Waitress is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

Related Articles