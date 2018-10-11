BERNHARDT/HAMLET
Breaking: BERNHARDT/HAMLET Extends Broadway Run Through November 18

Oct. 11, 2018  

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced a one-week extension of the Roundabout-commissioned play Bernhardt/Hamlet by Pulitzer finalist Theresa Rebeck, directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel, now through November 18, 2018.

Bernhardt/Hamlet stars Janet McTeer as "Sarah Bernhardt," Dylan Baker as "Constant Coquelin" and Jason Butler Harner as "Edmond Rostand." The cast also includes Matthew Saldivar as "Alphonse Mucha," Nick Westrate as "Maurice," Tony Carlin as "Louis," Ito Aghayere as "Rosamond," Brittany Bradford as "Lysette," Aaron Costa Ganis as "Raoul" and Triney Sandoval as "Francois."

Bernhardt/Hamlet opened officially on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. This limited engagement has been extended through November 18, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Mark Twain wrote: "There are five kinds of actresses: bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses. And then there is Sarah Bernhardt." In 1899, the international stage celebrity set out to tackle her most ambitious role yet: Hamlet. Theresa Rebeck's new play rollicks with high comedy and human drama, set against the lavish Shakespearean production that could make or break Bernhardt's career. Janet McTeer, "one of the finest classical actresses of her generation" (The Telegraph), brings the legendary leading lady to life.

The creative team includes Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design) and Fitz Patton (Original Music and Sound Design).

