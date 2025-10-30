Bloomsbury Methuen Drama Publishes AN ALCHEMY OF LIVING CULTURE by Stacy Klein

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bloomsbury Methuen Drama published An Alchemy of Living Culture: Collected Writings on Double Edge Theatre, an anthology gathering decades of Stacy Klein's visionary reflections, interviews, speeches, and essays. The new book captures the theatrical and cultural practice to have come out of Double Edge Theatre, which Stacy Klein founded in 1982. It showcases the company's dedication to collective artistic creativity, cultural survival, and sustained, equitable organization-building, with Klein's artistic and social vision at its center.

An Alchemy of Living Culture is the first book to document the expansive work of the internationally acclaimed Double Edge Theatre, based on a transformed former dairy farm in rural Ashfield, Massachusetts—a site that has become both a cultural center and a destination for innovative theatre from around the world. The book can now be purchased through Bloomsbury Publishing Inc., Amazon, and other major book retailers.

Renowned theatre director and author Anne Bogart writes:

“An Alchemy of Living Culture is a vivid chronicle of director Stacy Klein's personal and professional transitions, offering a rare glimpse into the creative processes that shaped her groundbreaking work in theater and cultural activism. Much more than memoir, the book is a guide to finding authenticity and purpose amid the complexities of modern life. As Klein herself writes, ‘Our mission is a journey that holds space for authenticity, interaction, identity, for whoever is seeking creative, emotional, spiritual, and political clarity.’ Written in a direct and personal way, Klein creates an intimate link with the reader as she eloquently describes the forty-year trajectory of her Double Edge Theatre.”