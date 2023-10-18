Billy Porter, Nicole Ari Parker, James Ijames, and More Set For PURLIE VICTORIOUS Talkback Series

The new Broadway production Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by Ossie Davis starring Leslie Odom, Jr. will host a post-show talkback series this fall at the Music Box Theatre. Following upcoming Thursday night performances, audience members who have tickets to those specific nights are invited to stay for a post-show conversation with special VIP guests and cast members, including Leslie Odom, Jr.. The discussion, prompted by questions from the audience and Threads users, will be moderated by Sade Lythcott and Jonathan McCrory of National Black Theatre.

The first talkback will be this Thursday, October 19 and will feature special guest Hasna Muhammad, daughter of Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee. The other upcoming Thursday talkbacks will introduce guests Billy Porter, Nicole Ari Parker, James Ijames, Dr. Kimberlé Crenshaw & Amanda Seales with the full line-up to be announced soon. For additional updates on the schedule, visit @purliebway.

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch officially opened at The Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th St.) on Wednesday, September 27 to critical acclaim. Jesse Green at The New York Times named it a Critic’s Pick and called the production “blazing and hilarious!” The 95-minute play returns to Broadway after 60 years, alive with love, rage, humor, and grace. The Pulitzer Prize finalist, written by the legendary Ossie Davis, is helmed by Tony Award®-winning director Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Fences, Topdog/Underdog.) The production will play through Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Tony & Grammy Award winner and Academy & Emmy Award nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. stars in the production as “Purlie Victorious Judson”, alongside Vanessa Bell Calloway (Dreamgirls) as “Idella Landy”, Billy Eugene Jones (Fat Ham) as “Gitlow Judson”, Noah Pyzik (Addy & Uno) as “Deputy”, Noah Robbins (To Kill a Mockingbird) as “Charlie Cotchipee”, Jay O. Sanders (Primary Trust) as “Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee”, Heather Alicia Simms (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as “Missy Judson”, Bill Timoney (Network) as “Sheriff” and Tony Award nominee Kara Young (Cost of Living, Clyde’s) as “Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins,” Melvin Abston (u/s Gitlow Judson), Willa Bost (u/s Missy Judson/Idella Landy), Brandi Porter (u/s Luttiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins) and Donald Webber Jr. (standby Purlie Victorious Judson).

Purlie Victorious is produced by: Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold, Leslie Odom Jr., Louise Gund, Bob Boyett, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, Willette and Manny Klausner, Brenda Boone, Salman Moudy Al-Rashid, Creative Partners Productions, Irene Gandy, Kayla Greenspan, Mark and David Golub Productions, Kenny Leon, Ken Greiner, John Gore Organization, W3 Productions, Morwin Schmookler, Van Kaplan, Ken Greiner, Patrick W. Jones, Nicolette Robinson, National Black Theatre, Alan Alda, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Nnamdi Asomugha, Kerry Washington and The Shubert Organization.

The creative team features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge, MJ), costume design by Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (Trouble in Mind, A Beautiful Noise), lighting design by Drama Desk Award nominee Adam Honoré (Ain’t No Mo’, Chicken & Biscuits), sound design by Peter Fitzgerald (American Son, KPOP), hair & wig & makeup design by J. Jared Janas, fight direction by Thomas Schnall, incidental music by Guy Davis and casting by The Telsey Office (Will Cantler, CSA and Destiny Lilly, CSA).

Leslie Odom, Jr. returns to Broadway for the first time since his Tony Award-winning performance in Hamilton. Exuberant and outrageous, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch is the joyous comedy that finds inspiration and laughs in the story of a man with a mission. Alive with love and hope, this timeless story by American Playwright laureate Ossie Davis is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.

Davis and Dee were named to the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame; were awarded the National Medal of Arts and were recipients of the 2004 Kennedy Center Honors. Davis was also inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 1994.

Tickets are on sale at Telecharge.com, 212-239-6200 or in person at The Music Theatre box office Monday through Saturday from 10 am – 8 pm; and Sunday 12pm to 6pm (or until curtain of the evening show). For more info, visit www.purlievictorious.com.