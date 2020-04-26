Billy Porter Discusses New Single 'For What It's Worth', Politics, and a New Album

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Billy Porter has dropped his new single, a cover of Buffalo Springfield's 1966 track "For What It's Worth."

Porter chatted about the single with The Hollywood Reporter, where he revealed that it is a "call to arms" for people to vote in 2020.

"Back in the day, protest music was a big thing," Porter said. "Being political as an artist, taking a stand, having a voice, using your platform to speak truth to power - that was a thing. And I wanted that to be a thing again, because that's the only way I can contribute."

"I have loved it forever," Porter said of the song. "My perspective on it came from this news cycle, the way news is transmitted these days to the public. I find it, especially in times of crisis, to be very much about the statement, very much about the complaint, very much about the observation and not a whole lot of talk about how to solve it."

Porter revealed that he is working on a new album, and going a new direction with his music.

"I'm signing a new record deal and I'm going into the disco, funk, house, '70s music space," he said. "I'm working on an album that's going to be uplifting, inspirational, message music full of joy, hope, compassion and love."

Porter also talked about the COVID-19 pandemic, and how he blames Trump for the situation our country is in.

"We would not be in this position had that task force been in place. Period. The end. It's Trump's fault," Porter said. "It's his administration's fault where we are - not the actual pandemic, but how it's been dealt with. It's the fault of the administration that's in fucking office right now."

Read the full interview on The Hollywood Reporter.

Listen to For What It's Worth below:





