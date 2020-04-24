VIDEO: Billy Porter Releases New Single 'For What It's Worth' - Available to Stream Now!
Billy Porter has announced that his new single "For What It's Worth" is now available!
To listen to "For What It's Worth," click here, or stream the song on Spotify or Apple Music.
Porter made the announcement about the new song on Twitter at midnight this morning, April 24. Check out the video announcement below!
"For What It's Worth" is now available everywhere music is streaming. Click here to listen: https://t.co/ehVo3Ti8JV ?? #ChangeForGood #Vote2020 pic.twitter.com/cnFHpFnHai- Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) April 24, 2020
Billy Porter is a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, actor, playwright and director from Pittsburgh, PA. He currently stars Pray Tell on the FX television series Pose.
He originated the role of 'Lola' in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, which won him 2013 Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Other theatre: Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys..., Grease, Smokey Joe's..., Dreamgirls, Angels in America,The Merchant of Venice, Radiant Baby, Birdie Blue, Songs for a New World, Ghetto Superstar (one-man show),Topdog/Underdog, King Lear.
