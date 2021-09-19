Bill Connington Hosts Acting Class in Chelsea

Bill Connington, star of the indie film LOVE, REPEAT (now streaming on Amazon Prime Video) is teaching an ongoing in-person acting class at the Riverside Initiative for the Alexander Technique (RIAT) on West 27th Street in Chelsea. Connington is a Lecturer in Acting at Yale School of Drama, and is bringing his special knowledge of acting and the Alexander Technique to the class. Next up for Connington is his new romantic drama feature film, POUGHKEEPSIE IS FOR LOVERS, now being shopped to film distributors.

The class is part of the Sapientia Fall Series, a new series specially developed for performers of all kinds at the Riverside Initiative for the Alexander Technique. There's more about the class here: http://riversideinitiative.com/about/fall2021/

LOVE, REPEAT recently started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and other platforms in the U.S. Soon it will be available to stream internationally. The RomCom also stars Leenya Rideout (War Horse & Company on Broadway), Chalia La Tour (Tony Award nominee for Slave Play on Broadway), Marcus Ho ("Succession"), and Nandita Shenoy ("Insomnia"). POUGHKEEPSIE IS FOR LOVERS co-stars Natia Dune ("High Maintenance").

Also slated for the acting class series are Kevin Munhall (Tootsie, Anastasia, and Anything Goes on Broadway) and Max Rosenak (the film Laurence) who will be teaching voice and other topics. http://riversideinitiative.com/about/fall2021/

The Alexander Technique has been aligned with actors, theater, and film for over 100 years. It is currently taught at the Juilliard School, NYU, The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, and many other colleges and universities. It's widely acknowledged for helping to improve breathing, balance, flexibility, and movement.